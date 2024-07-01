Investigation launched after police break into Kensington home to find pensioner dead

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Police are investigating after a pensioner was found dead in her Kensington home in “unexplained” circumstances.

Rita Fleming, 70, was found at an address in Golborne Road, west London, at around 9.45am on Friday 23 June after concerns had been raised for her welfare.

Metropolitan Police officers forced their way into the home and found Ms Fleming unresponsive inside, where she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Fleming was found dead at Golborne Road in Kensington ( Getty Images )

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “At this stage, Rita’s death is being treated as unexpected and unexplained and detectives continue to investigate the circumstances.

“A post-mortem examination has taken place.

“Rita’s next of kin have been informed and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”

DCI Alison Foxwell, of the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “My team continues to work to establish the events that led to Rita’s death. This includes trying to build as comprehensive a picture as possible about her movements in the days prior to her being found.

“I would ask anyone who saw or heard from Rita from the 20 to 23 June, or anyone who has information they think could be relevant to this investigation, to get in contact with police immediately.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote 01/505534/24.