Fire engulfs Kent pub as residents evacuated

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Residents were evacuated as dozens of firefighters tackled a large fire that ripped through a 1,000-year-old pub in Kent.

A fire broke out at the Dirty Habit pub in Holingbourne, near Maidstone at around 8.20pm on Sunday night.

Images and videos shared online showed thick smoke billowing into the night sky and flames tearing through the top floor windows and roof of the building.

(UKNIP)

Fire crews remained at the scene on Monday morning, although there were no reports of deaths or injures, Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS). said.

People living near the pub were evacuated as firefighters dealt with the blaze.

A spokesperson for KFRS said: "Six fire engines, a height vehicle, bulk water carrier, technical rescue team, command support unit, and KFRS' volunteer response team remain in attendance this morning.

"The surrounding roads are expected to be closed for several hours while the fire service works at the scene.

"Please avoid Upper Street, Pilgrims Way and Hollingbourne Hill."

More follows...