Tributes to ‘perfect’ and ‘beautiful’ teenage girl found dead in woodland

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A heartbroken family has paid tribute to their “effortlessly beautiful” and “perfect” teenage daughter who was tragically found dead in a woodland.

The body of Kiera Devine, 13, was found near Tudor Grange Park in Solihull, West Midlands on 13 November. West Midlands Police said her death was not being treated as suspicious.

Kiera’s family has paid tribute to her on social media and set up a fundraiser to help with the teenagers’ funeral costs.

Her aunt, Olivia Merchant, said: “Kiera was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and cousin who will be incredibly missed. A perfect girl in a world that is not so perfect. A girl who was unapologetically herself and never strayed away from who she wanted to be.”

She added that she was “loved beyond words and will always be missed beyond measure”.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a trauma doctor, a critical care paramedic and a community first responder attended the scene according to West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Kiera’s body was found in the woodlands of Tudor Grange Park (Google Maps)

Kiera was given emergency life support, but sadly could not be saved.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said on Tuesday: “We were called just before 5pm yesterday following concerns for the welfare of a 13-year-old girl in Solihull.

“Tragically, a short time later the youngster’s body was found in woodland near Tudor Grange Park. The death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.

“The youngster’s family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this awful time.”

The fundraiser, set up by Kiera’s mother, says Kiera was a “beautiful intelligent young soul with her whole life ahead of her who will now be forever 13 due to being a victim of this cruel world”.

It has now raised almost £17,000 and will be used to her family through the next “awful months” while they await answers about Kiera’s death.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.