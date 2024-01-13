Body found in search for woman missing for eight days from Norfolk home

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A body has been found in the search for a missing 65-year-old woman, who disappeared from her home in Norfolk eight days ago.

Kim Wilde was last seen at her property in Thetford, Norfolk at around 4.20pm on January 5, with a widespread search commencing after she was reported missing.

Police have now confirmed they have found a body in the Little Ouse River, just south of Thetford Power Station, at 10:30am today.

While the body has not yet been identified, her family have been informed of the development.

A statement from Norfolk Police said: “Inquiries are ongoing but the death is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

In previous appeals, officers said they were becoming “increasingly concerned for her welfare”, while searches by the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and Norfolk Constabulary’s Marine Unit had been focused around the River Thet.

This discovery comes a day after a body was found in the search for Lucy Charles (Supplied)

“She is described as 5ft 3 tall, white, of proportionate build, with dark brown short hair and was possibly wearing a grey jacket with hood, dark grey leggings and carrying a white handbag when she left,” an appeal said.

It added that Ms Wilde had walked very slowly and could appear frail to onlookers.

This comes a day after a body was recovered from the River Dee in north Wales during a search for missing 39-year-old Lucy Charles.

She had been missing from Bangor-on-Dee on 22 December 2023, with multiple appeals for information on her whereabouts.

While she has not been formally identified, her family have been informed.