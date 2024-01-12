Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A body has been found in the search for missing Lucy Charles, who was last seen near Wrexham on the evening of December 22.

North Wales Police confirmed the body of a woman had been discovered in the River Dee during a search by local officers and the North West Underwater Search Team.

Chief Inspector Stephen Roberts said: “Formal identification is yet to take place, but Lucy’s family have been informed, and are being supported by specialist officers.

“The local Coroner has also been informed.

“My thoughts are with Lucy’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

She had last been seen walking past the Royal Oak pub in Bangor-on-Dee (North Wales Police)

The 39-year-old had last been seen walking past a pub on Station Road in Bangor-on-Dee at 5.34pm with a CCTV showing a woman wearing a hi-viz jacket.

The force had released images of her last known movements, and said they were “increasingly concerned” for her welfare.

Last week, police confirmed they had found personal items belonging to Ms Charles on the banks of the River Dee, with mountain rescue teams, the fire service and the police helicopter involved in the search.