King Charles has ‘profound concern’ over claims Andrew ‘shared confidential reports with Epstein’
The King said he is ‘ready to support’ the police over the allegations surrounding Andrew if he is approached
The King has made clear his “profound concern” at allegations over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct and will “stand ready to support” the police if approached over the claims, Buckingham Palace said.
Thames Valley Police has said it is assessing claims that Andrew shared confidential reports from his role as trade envoy with the convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The reignited crisis has engulfed both the monarchy and Westminster.
It has shown little sign of abating since the US authorities’ recent release of millions of documents associated with Epstein.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.
“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect.
“As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”
The Palace has not so far been approached by Thames Valley Police over claims that Andrew shared confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with Epstein.
The King was heckled again on Monday over Andrew’s association with Epstein during a royal visit to Lancashire.
As he met well-wishers at Clitheroe train station in Lancashire, a man shouted at Charles: “How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?”
Charles appeared to not react, while most of the crowd booed the question.
The Prince and Princess of Wales meanwhile publicly addressed the Epstein scandal for the first time on Monday.
William and Kate said they were “deeply concerned” at the “continued revelations” and that their thoughts “remain focused on the victims”.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations.
“Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”
The documents sparked allegations made against William’s uncle, Andrew, and led to police launching an investigation into Lord Peter Mandelson over alleged misconduct in public office.
Among the claims are that a second woman was sent to the UK by paedophile Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew, and also that the former prince and Epstein asked an exotic dancer for a threesome in Epstein’s Florida home.
