Watch live view of Buckingham Palace after announcement King Charles will return to public duties

Oliver Browning
Friday 26 April 2024 18:27
Watch a live view of Buckingham Palace after it was announced on Friday 26 April that King Charles III will return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment following his recent cancer diagnosis.

The monarch is said to be “greatly encouraged” at returning to royal engagements.

Charles has been receiving care as an outpatient since early February, and the announcement will be a boost for the monarchy coming to terms with King and the Princess of Wales as cancer patients.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “His Majesty is greatly encouraged to be resuming some public-facing duties and very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise.”

To mark the development, the Palace said Charles and Camilla will visit a cancer treatment centre on Tuesday to meet medical specialists and patients.

The royal event aims to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and highlight innovative research, supported by Cancer Research UK, taking place at the hospital.

