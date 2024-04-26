King Charles news - latest: Monarch approves crackdown on rogue pedicabs in London
King Charles has given approval for a new law to crack down on the ‘scourge’ of rogue pedicabs in London.
The Pedicabs (London) Bill received Royal Assent shortly before midday on Thursday to become an Act of Parliament.
The new legislation will allow for the regulation of pedicabs in London for the first time, and stop their drivers ripping off tourists with sky-high fares.
The transport body will also be given the ability to control fares, ensure drivers undergo criminal record checks and set safety standards for operators and their vehicles.
The plans will mean pedicabs will be licensed in the same way as other private hire vehicles in London, with standards for operators, drivers and the bikes themselves.
A pedicab bill was supposed to go on the statute books as part of the proposed Transport Bill under Boris Johnson’s leadership but it ran into the sand when he resigned as PM.
The bill started its parliamentary process in the Lords and was also backed by MPs at the end of March.
Conservative MP Nickie Aiken described it as a “victory for everyone in the West End) after campaigning for years to clamp down on dodgy drivers.
