King Charles news - latest: Monarch approves crackdown on rogue pedicabs in London

Monarch has announced plans to deal with the ‘scourge of unlicensed pedicabs in London’

Holly Evans
Friday 26 April 2024 12:33
King Charles shares Easter message at Maundy service

King Charles has given approval for a new law to crack down on the ‘scourge’ of rogue pedicabs in London.

The Pedicabs (London) Bill received Royal Assent shortly before midday on Thursday to become an Act of Parliament.

The new legislation will allow for the regulation of pedicabs in London for the first time, and stop their drivers ripping off tourists with sky-high fares.

The transport body will also be given the ability to control fares, ensure drivers undergo criminal record checks and set safety standards for operators and their vehicles.

The plans will mean pedicabs will be licensed in the same way as other private hire vehicles in London, with standards for operators, drivers and the bikes themselves.

A pedicab bill was supposed to go on the statute books as part of the proposed Transport Bill under Boris Johnson’s leadership but it ran into the sand when he resigned as PM.

The bill started its parliamentary process in the Lords and was also backed by MPs at the end of March.

King Charles signs approval for new law to crack down on pedicab drivers

King Charles has given approval for a new law to crack down on rogue pedicabs, which will stop drivers from ripping off tourists in London.

The Pedicabs (London) Bill received Royal Assent on Thursday to become an Act of Parliament, after it was backed by MPs at the end of March.

Conservative MP Nickie Aiken described it as a “victory for everyone in the West End) after campaigning for years to clamp down on dodgy drivers.

Holly Evans26 April 2024 12:20
Welcome to our live coverage

Welcome to our live coverage of royal events, we’ll be bringing you all the latest updates here.

Holly Evans26 April 2024 12:16

