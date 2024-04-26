✕ Close King Charles shares Easter message at Maundy service

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles has given approval for a new law to crack down on the ‘scourge’ of rogue pedicabs in London.

The Pedicabs (London) Bill received Royal Assent shortly before midday on Thursday to become an Act of Parliament.

The new legislation will allow for the regulation of pedicabs in London for the first time, and stop their drivers ripping off tourists with sky-high fares.

The transport body will also be given the ability to control fares, ensure drivers undergo criminal record checks and set safety standards for operators and their vehicles.

The plans will mean pedicabs will be licensed in the same way as other private hire vehicles in London, with standards for operators, drivers and the bikes themselves.

A pedicab bill was supposed to go on the statute books as part of the proposed Transport Bill under Boris Johnson’s leadership but it ran into the sand when he resigned as PM.

The bill started its parliamentary process in the Lords and was also backed by MPs at the end of March.