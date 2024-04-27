✕ Close King Charles gives update on cancer treatment as he prepares to return to public duties

King Charles is set to return to public duties next week after his treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer had a “positive effect”.

The 75-year-old monarch has been receiving outpatient care and has only been seen on a handful of occasions since announcing his condition in February, when he stepped back from engagements involving the public.

Despite the news, sources said that the King still has cancer and would continue to undergo treatment while managing his summer schedule.

The Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “His Majesty’s treatment programme will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that the King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties.

“Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery.”

This latest announcement will be a boost for the monarchy, which was dealt a double blow this year with both the King and the Princess of Wales being diagnosed with cancer.