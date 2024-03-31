Royal enthusiasts elated to see King Charles at Easter service: ‘He looks so well’

Royal Enthusiasts and members of the public who attended an Easter Sunday church service at Windsor Castle were delighted to see King Charles III, saying he looked in good health.

The monarch visited St George’s Chapel alongside the Queen in what was his most significant public appearance since his cancer diagnosis.

Charles shook hands and spoke with those who had gathered at the castle in a surprise walkabout following the service, and told them: “You’re very brave to stand out here in the cold.”

Many who had gathered also sent their best wishes to the Princess of Wales, who shared news of her cancer diagnosis earlier this month.