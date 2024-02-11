How King Charles’s cancer diagnosis will affect his royal duties

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and will be stepping back from his royal duties, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The King, 75, was diagnosed with a form of the disease discovered during an unrelated operation for an enlarged prostate last week, the palace said.

Buckingham Palace says the King “remains wholly positive about his treatment”. He will step back from public duties with senior royals expected to stand in for him.

It is not clear what kind of cancer he was diagnosed with and no further details are being shared on the stage of cancer or a prognosis. It comes only days after Charles was pictured attending a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, giving a smile and wave to photographers outside.

So will Charles abdicate, and how will the cancer diagnosis affect his royal duties? The Independent has answered your questions below.

What has Charles been diagnosed with?

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. It is unclear what form of the disease he has, but it was discovered during unrelated treatment for an enlarged prostate.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: “During the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

Will the King abdicate?

The statement released by Buckingham Palace has given no indication that the King intends to step down. In fact, it suggests that he hopes to return to his duties in full in the future.

The last British monarch to leave the throne was Edward VIII, but that was for personal reasons when he decided to marry American actor and divorcee Wallis Simpson in 1936.

Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did not abdicate despite health struggles towards the end of her life.

How will the diagnosis affect his royal duties?

Charles will be stepping back from public duties during treatment for the disease on the advice of his doctors, according to Buckingham Palace. However, he will continue to oversee state business and official paperwork.

The King remains at home, most likely in Clarence House, his favoured residence in the capital. But the palace has made clear the King intends to return to his duties as soon as his health allows.

In the statement, the Palace said: “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Prince William and Kate are next in line to the throne if King Charles were to abdicate (REUTERS)

Senior royals are expected to stand in for him, but a shortage of working royals could pose a potential problem in the coming months.

The Prince of Wales has announced he will be returning to public duties this week, however the Princess of Wales is not expected to carry out any engagements until after Easter due to her own health issues.

Both Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are no longer working royals, leaving only the Princess Royal and Prince Edward and his wife Sophie to hold the fort.

How would an abdication work?

If the King were to step down, his eldest son Prince William would automatically become the monarch, with his 10-year-old son Prince George becoming next in line to the throne. This would be followed by eight-year-old Princess Charlotte and five-year-old Prince Louis.

In British history, only four monarchs have ever abdicated, the most recent being King Edward VIII who stepped down in 1936 to marry the twice-divorced socialite Wallis Simpson.

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe stepped aside for her son Crown Prince Frederik on New Year’s Eve (via REUTERS)

This paved the way for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s father to become king.

While such occurrences are rare, several European monarchs have abdicated their thrones in recent years in favour of their younger heirs.

On New Year’s Eve, Margrethe II announced her abdication as Queen of Denmark, citing recent back surgery as her reason, with her son succeeding her as King Frederik X on 14 January.

In 2014, Juan Carlos I of Spain left the throne in disgrace amid allegations of affairs, indiscretions and alleged financial wrongdoings.

This followed the 2013 abdication of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands as well as King Albert II of Belgium, while Emperor Akihito left his thrown in Japan in 2019 due to his age and ill health.