Watch live view of Buckingham Palace after King Charles cancer diagnosis announced

Watch a live view of Buckingham Palace on Monday 5 February following the announcement that King Charles III has been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

The palace confirmed the disease, which is not prostate cancer, was discovered while the King was being treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate.

A source close to the Duke of Sussex said he is to fly to the UK in the coming days to see his father and has spoken to Charles about his diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace said the King personally called both Harry and the Prince of Wales – as well as other members of the royal family – to share news of his health.

Heir to the throne William is understood to be in regular contact with his father.

Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, was among those who wished the King a full and speedy recovery, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also issued a get well message to the head of state.