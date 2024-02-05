Prince Harry will rush home to the UK after Charles cancer diagnosis

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duke of Sussex has spoken with King Charles III about his cancer diagnosis and will travel to the UK to see him in the coming days, a source close to Prince Harry has said.

Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement on Monday that the monarch had been diagnosed with cancer. They declined to disclose the type of cancer.

After the announcement, a source close to Harry said: "The duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis. He will be traveling to UK to see His Majesty in the coming days.”

A source told Page Six that Prince Harry had been kept up to date on the health of his father after King Charles was diagnosed with a benign but enlarged prostate.

The source added that Prince Harry will travel to Windsor Castle in the next few days to see his father.

It is not yet known whether Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, will fly back to the UK with the prince. Nor is it clear whether the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will be returning to the UK.

A statement from the Palace read: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

The last time Prince Harry returned to the UK was in September last year to attend the annual WellChild Awards, a charity of which he has been patron for 15 years.

But the prince did not see King Charles. A palace source told MailOnline that the monarch had “no time in the diary” to see his son.

It was understood that Prince Harry was also not invited to the Royal Family's annual summer get-together at Balmoral Castle earlier in the year.

More follows on this breaking news story....