King Charles makes first public outing at Sandringham since cancer diagnosis

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The King has made his first public outing since the announcement of his cancer diagnosis as he attended church with the Queen on Sunday.

Walking alongside Camilla and holding an umbrella, Charles arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Sunday morning.

It comes almost a week after Buckingham Palace said the King, who acceded to the throne 17 months ago, has a “form of cancer”.

He was diagnosed after a “separate issue of concern was noted” and was investigated while he was being treated for a benign enlarged prostate.

Charles and Camilla arrive to attend a Sunday church service in Sandringham (PA) (PA Wire)

The last time the 75-year-old King was seen was on Tuesday as he left Clarence House the day after starting his treatment, following a brief reunion with the Duke of Sussex.

On Saturday the King spoke about his diagnosis for the first time as he thanked people for their “many messages of support and good wishes”. He added in his statement that it was “equally heartening” to hear how sharing his diagnosis has helped to promote public understanding of cancer.

Charles has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Since his diagnosis, the family has rallied around Charles. Other members of the royal family are stepping up to take on additional duties and public engagements while the monarch undergoes treatment.

The Princess Royal was the first to return to royal duties on Tuesday when she carried out an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle before heading to Nottingham on an official visit and then to London to make a speech in the evening.

The Queen has rarely left the King’s side during his recent health scare but she has also resumed her duties this week, where she gave a brief update on her husband’s health.

Prince William also returned to royal duties this week after he took a break to focus on his family and wife, the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from her abdominal surgery.

The future King did not however see his brother, the Duke of Sussex, on his brief visit to the UK.

Prince Harry put his rift with his father aside and cleared his schedule to fly from California to see the King on Tuesday.

After flying over 5,000 miles over the Atlantic, Harry spent around 30 minutes with his father at Clarence House in London before staying in a hotel and returning back to LA just 26 hours after he had arrived.

More follows on this breaking news story....