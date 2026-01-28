Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and Queen will attend a screening at Windsor Castle of a documentary about Charles’s environmentalism, as he offers a hopeful vision for the future of the planet.

The film, called Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, is narrated by Oscar-winning actor Kate Winslet and sees His Majesty reflecting on his work tackling environmental challenges, recounting how he pursued the cause before it was a mainstream concern, as well as the opposition he faced.

The King and Queen will be joined by The Duchess of Edinburgh and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester on Wednesday evening for the premiere of the new documentary, released by Amazon’s Prime Video.

Shot across four continents by award-winning production company Passion Planet, the film documents the decline of nature worldwide as Charles reflects on the importance of harmony between humanity, nature and the environment.

He also encourages audiences to see themselves as part of nature - rather than apart from it, while the film details his championing of organic farming, as well as his advocacy for the science behind biodiversity loss, deforestation and climate change, long before these issues were discussed widely.

open image in gallery Charles and Camilla will attend the screening on Wednesday evening (Aaron Chown/PA) ( PA Wire )

The documentary was made in collaboration with charity The King’s Foundation, which was established by Charles in 1990.

Winslet became an ambassador for the charity last year and attended the foundation’s awards ceremony at St James’s Palace in June 2025.

Speaking about the documentary, Kristina Murrin, chief executive at The King’s Foundation, said: “You do get to see him [Charles] as quite an informal person, telling you about what he believes in, which is not how we tend to normally see him.

“He is very funny. He is a joy to work with, genuinely, and so I think what I wanted was for viewers to get what we in the Foundation and others get to see him in the more informal setting.

open image in gallery The King at Dumfries House during filming for Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision (Tim Cragg/Passion Planet/PA) ( PA Media )

“There is something fairly unique when you say, if I’m in corporate I’m trying to make money, if I’m a politician, I’m trying to get reelected, if I’m a celebrity, I’m trying to be more famous. He has no agenda.

“He doesn’t need any of those things. His only agenda is help.”

Charles offers a hopeful vision for the future including showing how The King’s Foundation, which has its headquarters at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire, has embraced this approach through projects focusing on community regeneration, sustainable textiles and traditional skills.

Ms Murrin added: “I think in the last few years we’ve realised as the number of people wanting to come here and see what we’re doing as we’ve applied it in lots of different locations around the world, there is a huge degree of interest.

open image in gallery Kate Winslet narrating the documentary ( The King's Foundation / Courtney Louise Photography/PA Wire )

“We’ve got something quite special here that is applicable, and I think is really pertinent to the challenges that the world is facing on a number of different fronts, whether that be, you know, the climate or social cohesion.

“When you see how people respond and how the local community here feels about this place now, they’re incredibly proud of Dumfries House and they will describe it as theirs and they feel like they’ve been part of the regeneration.

“I wanted that. I wanted some sort of visual that communicated that.

“We’ve tried to make the principles come across so that [it] doesn’t matter who you are, there’s something in there for you and we’re really proud of it.”

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision will be released on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. It will be available to watch from 6 February.