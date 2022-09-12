Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles will walk behind his mother’s coffin as it processes through Edinburgh on Monday, with thousands expected to pack the streets.

The Queen’s oak coffin, which began its final journey from Balmoral castle on Sunday, will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral to lie in rest.

The Queen left Balmoral for the last time on Sunday (PA)

King Charles and the Queen Consort are expected to arrive by plane around lunchtime and will then go to the official residence of the royals in Scotland for the Ceremony of the Keys.

The ancient ritual is usually performed when the British monarch arrives to stay at the Palace and involves the Lord Provost of Edinburgh offering Charles the keys to the city.

Charles will be welcomed to “your ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland”, before he then returns the keys back to Edinburgh’s elected officials for safekeeping.

Following the ceremony, Charles will then join the procession of the Queen’s coffin to St Giles’ Cathedral, a 14th century church which is closely associated with the leader of the Scottish reformation, John Knox, who was minister there.

The Queen’s coffin will be guarded by the Royal Company of Archers (PA)

The Queen’s coffin will be moved in a hearse, which will be flanked by the bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

A detachment of the Royal Company of Archers, who are the monarch’s bodyguard in Scotland, will also join the procession along the Royal Mile.

It is expected that Charles will follow the coffin on foot, accompanied by his siblings the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

Camilla and other members of the royal family are expected to follow in cars.

The coffin will be moved from St Giles’ cathedral to Edinburgh airport, for a flight to London, on Tuesday afternoon (REUTERS)

As the coffin makes its solemn journey along the Royal Mile, guns will be fired every minute. The last round will fire as the hearse stops outside St Giles.

On arrival at the cathedral, the Crown of Scotland will be placed on the coffin by the Duke of Hamilton and the keeper of the Palace of Holyrood.

Charles, Camilla and other senior royals will then attend a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen at St Giles’ at 3pm and will then depart.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla attended a service in Westminster on Monday morning (Tom Wren / SWNS)

After this, the public will be allowed in to view the Queen’s coffin in person for the first time from 5pm on Sunday. The Scottish government have said that those wishing to view the coffin should expect to stand for a number of hours in “potentially challenging weather conditions”.

Any photography or recording from inside the cathedral will not be allowed.

Later in the afternoon, Charles will receive the first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and he will also attend a reception for MSPs along with Camilla.

Finally a vigil, attended by the royal family, will be held at the cathedral in the evening on Sunday.

The Queen’s coffin will then be driven to Edinburgh airport on Tuesday afternoon, with the public expected to line the route.