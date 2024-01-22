Everything we know as King Charles to get treatment for enlarged prostate

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Queen Camilla has said the King is "fine" as he prepares to undergo surgery this week for an enlarged prostate.

The royal family was hit by an unprecedented double health scare last week when Buckingham Palace announced the monarch's "benign" condition shortly after it emerged the Princess of Wales was in hospital after successful abdominal surgery.

The King, who has cancelled engagements and been ordered to rest, received his diagnosis last Wednesday, having had a check-up after experiencing symptoms.

On a visit to a family-run jewellery shop in Swindon on Monday, Camilla told a member of the public that the King is “fine” ahead of the corrective procedure this week.

It comes as Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, announced on Sunday that she has been diagnosed with skin cancer - her second bout of the disease in a year following her treatment for breast cancer last summer.

Ahead of the King’s admission to hospital this week, here is all we know about the planned surgery:

File photo: King Charles III, pictured here with Queen Camilla attending a Christmas day service in Norfolk, will attend hospital next week (AP)

Diagnosis

On Wednesday 17 January, Buckingham Palace announced that the King would get treatment for an enlarged prostate.

“In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” a statement said. “His Majesty’s condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

The King was reportedly keen to share details of his diagnosis to encourage other men who might be experiencing similar symptoms to get themselves checked.

Benign prostate enlargement (BPE) is the medical term to describe an enlarged prostate, a condition that can affect how you urinate.

BPE is common in men aged over 50. It’s not a cancer and it’s not usually a serious threat to health but many men worry that having an enlarged prostate means they have an increased risk of developing prostate cancer. This is not the case.

Treatment

Buckingham Palace has not said where or when the King will have his surgery, but members of the royal family usually receive their care at The London Clinic, which is where Kate is recuperating for up to two weeks after abdominal surgery last week.

It was the brainchild of a group of Harley Street doctors, who set out to plan a new nursing home using the highest medical standards of the day, and its website says it was “founded on the principles of providing excellence in one place.”

Around 155 different conditions are treated at the hospital, which also operates as a charity, reinvesting in research, education and innovation.

File photo: Policewomen stand guard outside The London Clinic where Kate Princess of Wales (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Since the 1980s, a number of facilities at the site have been officially launched by members of the royal family.

King Charles, as the then-Prince of Wales, opened the physiotherapy department in 1989, while Princess Margaret launched the MRI unit in 1991 and the late Queen unveiled a new cancer unit in 2010.

Past patients include the late Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, Princess Margaret and former US president John F Kennedy. Former prime minister and current foreign secretary, Lord David Cameron, was born at the central London hospital, and actress Elizabeth Taylor was also treated at the clinic after falling on a film set in the 1960s. Kate received her abdominal surgery at the hospital.

File photo: Kate receives flowers (PA)

‘Looking forward to getting back to work’

The day after the King revealed his diagnosis, Camilla gave an update on his health, saying the monarch was well and looking forward to resuming his normal duties.

Camilla was on a solo visit to Aberdeen Art Gallery to open its new Safe Space, an initiative to provide help and guidance to people if they suspect someone is living with domestic abuse.

Asked about the King by the Lord Provost, she replied: “He’s fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work.”

The King was at his private home Birkhall in Aberdeenshire, preparing for his surgery.