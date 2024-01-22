Sarah Ferguson gives health update after second ‘shock’ cancer diagnosis

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, said on Monday she was in shock after being diagnosed with skin cancer but that she is in “good spirits” and thanked supporters for their messages.

The mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie said she was taking some time for herself after finding out she has malignant melanoma - her second bout of cancer in a year following her treatment for breast cancer last summer.

She broke her silence for the first time since the news in a post on Instagram thanking the medical team and confirming that she is now resting at home with her family.

The duchess, 64, said: “I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

“It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was.

“Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support.”

Her cancer diagnosis comes days after Kate, the Princess of Wales and wife of heir to the throne Prince William, underwent abdominal surgery and Charles revealed he would go into hospital this week for treatment for an enlarged prostate.

“I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent,” she added.

Ms Ferguson joined the other senior royals for the annual Christmas get-together at the Sandringham estate in eastern England in December, a sign she was back in the royal fold.

A spokesman said on Sunday that she was undergoing further investigations to ensure the disease had been caught in the early stages.

