More
Princess of Wales admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery

She has been admitted to The London Clinic and expected to stay for two weeks, says Kensington Palace

Maira Butt
Wednesday 17 January 2024 14:25
Comments
Royal family greet well-wishers after Christmas Day service at Sandringham church

The Princess of Wales is in hospital after undergoing successful abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace has announced.

Kate, 42, was admitted to The London Clinic on Tuesday for the planned procedure which is said to be a routine one.

The operation took place on Tuesday and was carried out successfuly.

Catherine will remain in hospital for ten to 14 days, the palace said.

It also said the Princess of Wales wishes to apologise for postponing upcoming engagements.

“Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” a statement said.

Kate hopes the public will understand her ‘desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible’

(PA)

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.

“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements.

“She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

More follows.

