Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with skin cancer just months after breast cancer treatment

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of skin cancer, just months after undergoing surgery for breast cancer.

The Duchess of York was given the news after dermatologists removed several moles during treatment for her last cancer last year.

One of the moles was found to be a malignant melanoma, which is a type of skin cancer than can spread to other parts of the body.

The 64-year-old is said to be in “good spirits” despite the fact another cancer diagnosis so soon after the last one has been “distressing”.

Sarah, Duchess of York has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, her spokesman has said (PA Wire)

The mother-of-two is reported to have spent the past few weeks in Austria after spending Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham.

Her spokesman said: “Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

Sarah Ferguson spent Christmas with her family at Sandringham. She’s pictured here attending the Christmas morning services at Sandringham Church (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analysed at the same time as the duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous.

“She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages. Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the duchess remains in good spirits.”

The 64-year-old is said to be in “good spirits” despite the fact another cancer diagnosis so soon after the last one has been “distressing” (AP)

A melanoma is a type of skin cancer that can spread to other areas of the body, with the main cause being ultraviolet light which comes from the sun, according the NHS.

The condition is treated depending where on the body it is, and if it has spread to other areas.

The main symptom is a new mole or a change in an existing mole.

The Duchess’ spokesman said: “The duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was.

“She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, colour and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma.”

Her eldest daughter Princess Beatrice is patron of the British Skin Foundation and has worked with skin cancer patients.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow