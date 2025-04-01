King Charles in ‘good spirits’ as he returns to public duties after hospital stay

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King was in “good spirits” as he returned to public duties for the first time since his short hospital stay, after he experienced side effects from ongoing cancer treatment.

Charles presided over investitures at Windsor Castle on Tuesday after cancelling a string of engagements at the end of last week, when he experienced temporary side effects on Thursday.

During the ceremony, he presented double world heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson with an MBE, to recognise the athlete for an outstanding track and field career.

“He seemed in good spirits. You know it’s long, all day, because so many people are getting honoured today,” Johnson-Thompson said afterward.

“So he seems in really good spirits and I’m happy to see that he’s fit and well.”

Popular gardener and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh also praised the King for his “boundless energy” despite his cancer diagnosis, as he was made a CBE for services to horticulture and charity.

open image in gallery The King speaks to Katarina Johnson-Thompson at her investiture as an MBE ( PA Wire )

The King welcomed dozens of recipients to Windsor Castle after spending a restful weekend and working on state business on Monday.

He was pictured smiling and shaking hands with recipients while also wielding the sword while knighting Royal Ballet choreographer Professor Sir Wayne McGregor.

Other recipients on Tuesday included Matthew Magee, the King’s deputy private secretary, who was made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order.

open image in gallery Alan Titchmarsh after being made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) ( Andrew Matthews/PA )

Charles experienced some temporary side effects following treatment at the London Clinic on Thursday morning, which required a short period of observation in the hospital. It was described as a "minor bump" in his cancer treatment journey.

It is understood the side effects, of which specifics have not been disclosed, were not uncommon with many medical treatments.

Charles cancelled a busy away-day in Birmingham on Friday to prioritise his recovery. He spent the weekend at his Gloucestershire estate Highgrove and is expected to carry out a number of regular duties in the coming days.

A small number of appointments have been rescheduled to ensure an appropriate balance ahead of a busy state visit the King and Queen will make to Italy next week.

On Wednesday, the King will fulfil official duties and meetings at Buckingham Palace and hold his weekly audience with the Prime Minister, and the following day will attend a public engagement in Windsor and celebrate the 80th anniversary of the humanitarian air operator Mission Aviation Fellowship during an event at RAF Northolt in west London.

Friday will be spent making final preparations for the state visit to the Republic of Italy but the separate state visit to the Holy See, the government of the Roman Catholic Church located in the Vatican – the world’s smallest independent state – has been postponed as the Pope is recovering from a bout of pneumonia.