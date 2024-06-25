Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as King Charles III and Queen Camilla entertain Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako days before the general election.

The state visit is set to begin on Tuesday 25 June – but without the Princess Royal after her injury.

Anne will miss the state banquet after suffering minor injuries to her head and concussion when she was reportedly kicked by a horse on her Gatcombe Park estate.

The princess’s accident is the latest health upset to the hit the royal family this year, with the King and the Princess of Wales both being diagnosed with and undergoing treatment for cancer, and Sarah, Duchess of York, having skin cancer.

Emperor Naruhito’s trip will go ahead regardless, and the red carpet will be rolled out for the Japanese visitors.

The formal state occasion will include the traditional pomp and pageantry of a ceremonial welcome on Horse Guards Parade, a carriage procession and a grand banquet at Buckingham Palace.

It will take place from Tuesday to Thursday, ending a week before the 4 July election.