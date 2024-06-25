✕ Close Tory election betting probe: ‘Totally unacceptable’ if rules broken says Welsh secretary

The election scandal continues to overshadow the general election campaign trail, with reports more police officers are being investigated.

One officer has already been arrested and questioned in connection with bets allegedly placed before Rishi Sunak announced the date of the general election.

More officers are now being probed by the Gambling Commission in a scandal that has already drawn in four named Conservative figures, according to the BBC.

The Met Police has denied leaking the names of the Tories involved, with prime minister facing growing calls to suspend Conservative candidates Craig Williams and Laura Saunders.

Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker said placing bets on the 4 July date was “disreputable” and education secretary Gillian Keegan said the saga is “terrible” for the party.

On Monday, the prime minister and Sir Keir Starmer were grilled on The Sun’s Never Mind the Ballots election programme.