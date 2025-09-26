King Charles to meet Pope Leo during Vatican City state visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Charles and Queen Camilla will have their first official meeting with Pope Leo XIV during a state visit to Vatican City next month.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the couple will join the pontiff, elected earlier this year following the death of Pope Francis, in late October to celebrate the 2025 jubilee year.

Charles and Camilla met with Francis privately just 12 days before his death after the couple’s historic state visit to the Vatican in early April was cancelled due to the Pope’s poor health.

The meeting with the Pope in what would be his final weeks was arranged at the last minute and took place on their 20th wedding anniversary on April 9, with the pontiff wanting to personally wish them a happy anniversary.

The King, in an official message released following the news of Francis’s death on April 21, said he and Camilla were “most deeply saddened”.

open image in gallery Pope Francis met with then-Prince Charles in 2017 ( Getty Images )

In May, Buckingham Palace said the King sent a private message to Pope Leo XIV, congratulating him on his election.

Pope Leo, the first ever pontiff from the US, marked the start of his papacy by calling for unity within the church and for it to act as a “leaven of harmony for humanity”.

Formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost from Chicago, Pope Leo was elected on May 8 after a conclave meeting of 133 cardinals from 70 countries in just over 24 hours.

In the days after his election, the 70-year-old outlined some of his key priorities as Pope, saying the Holy See’s three pillars of diplomacy are peace, justice and truth during his first foreign policy address.

During his first Sunday blessing, Leo called for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

open image in gallery Pope Leo was elected on May 8 after a conclave meeting of 133 cardinals from 70 countries ( AP )

Leo has also identified artificial intelligence as one of the most critical issues facing humanity, saying it poses challenges to defending human dignity, justice and labour.

He is a dual citizen of the United States and Peru, where he first served as a missionary and then as archbishop, meaning he is the first Pope from each country.

A papal jubilee is traditionally marked every 25 years in the Catholic Church.

The King and Queen’s visit is also expected to celebrate the ecumenical work by the Church of England and the Catholic Church, reflecting the Jubilee year’s theme of walking together as “Pilgrims of Hope”. The King is Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

The role dates back to Henry VIII, who named himself Supreme Head of the Church of England after he was excommunicated by the pope, Pope Paul III, and broke from the Catholic Church in the 16th century to marry Anne Boleyn.