King Charles in Canada live: Trump tensions play backdrop to historic royal speech to parliament
King Charles has arrived in Canada for the first time since his coronation
King Charles is set to make history and become the second British monarch to give the address at the state opening of the Canadian parliament.
He will deliver the speech from the throne to open the 45th session of Canada’s parliament in Ottawa on Tuesday.
It comes as Canada faces unwanted attention of Mr Trump who has launched a trade war against his neighbour and made threats to annex the country as America’s 51st state.
This is the King’s 20th visit to Canada, where he is the head of state. He is also the head of state of 13 other Commonwealth realms such as Australia and New Zealand.
King Charles and Queen Camilla were greeted by governor general Mary Simon, prime minister Mark Carney and his wife, Diana Fox Carney, when they arrived at Ottawa's Macdonald-Cartier International Airport on Monday.
Camilla was presented with a bouquet of flowers by schoolgirl Lila Graham, and the couple were warmly welcomed by school groups from Ontario and Quebec, including students enrolled in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award programme.
Prime Minister speaks in House of Commons ahead of King's speech
“This House has rules and traditions. They are the basis of our democracy, and we will uphold them,” Prime Minister Mark Carney said.
King 'deeply shocked and saddened' by Liverpool crash
The King said he was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the crash during Liverpool’s Premier League title parade.
He said: “It is truly devastating to see that what should have been a joyous celebration for many could end in such distressing circumstances.
“At this heartbreaking time for the people of Liverpool, I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need.
“Our prayers and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected, and my special gratitude goes out to the first responders, emergency services personnel and other individuals who rushed to the aid of the injured.”
'Best of Canada was on display this afternoon', says Prime Minister
Prime Minister Mark Carney shared the events at at Lansdowne Park on social media site X.
Crowds gather to see the King
Crowds gather for the arrival of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla in Ottawa.
Why is King Charles III delivering a rare speech in Canada – and is it an act of defiance against Trump?
The visit, at the invitation of new Prime Minister Mark Carney, comes in response to repeated suggestions by US President Donald Trump that the US should annex its northern neighbour.
The visit is a 'reminder of the bond between Canada and the Crown', says Prime Minister
In a statement released ahead of their arrival, Prime Minister Mark Carney said: “The royal visit is a reminder of the bond between Canada and the Crown – one forged over generations, shaped by shared histories, and grounded in common values.
“A bond that, over time, has evolved, just as Canada has, to reflect the strength, diversity, and confidence of our people.
“Tomorrow, His Majesty King Charles III will deliver the Speech from the Throne in the Senate Chamber, nearly 70 years after Canada’s Sovereign first opened Parliament.
“This historic honour matches the weight of our times. It speaks to our enduring tradition and friendship, to the vitality of our constitutional monarchy and our distinct identity, and to the historic ties that crises only fortify.”
King and Queen urged to seek an apology for the historical abuse of British Children
The King and Queen have been urged to use their visit to Canada to seek an apology for the historical abuse of British Children.
Between 1869 and 1948, more than 100,000 children were shipped to orphan homes in Canada from the UK.
But many of these children were used as cheap labour- such as farm workers and domestic servants. Some were also mistreated and abused.
Canada has resisted calls to follow the UK and Australia in apologising for its involvement in child migrant schemes.
Campaigners for the Home Children told Sky News that the royal visit is a "great opportunity" for a change of heart.
"I would ask that King Charles uses his trip to request an apology," John Jefkins told the broadcaster.
What will the French in Quebec think of the speech?
The monarchy has long been unpopular among Quebec’s French-speaking majority. Some nationalist voices in the province have been critical of the Carney government’s decision to invite the king to deliver the throne speech, Daniel Béland, a political science professor at McGill University in Montreal said.
"Whether the separatists work themselves into a lather over this frankly, I don’t care. I don’t think Quebecers will care a lot,” said Charest, the former premier of Quebec.
“The may not like the monarchy or whatever they’d like to read into it, but British institutions have served us very well.”
Will the King comment on the 51st state issue?
The King is set to read what is put before him by Canada's prime minister and his team. The speech is usually read by Canada's governor general, the monarch's representative in Canada.
Canada has faced repeat comments from Trump about making Canada the 51st US state, but experts say it’s unlikely Charles will address this.
“King Charles is unlikely to comment directly on the 51st state issue. Yet, his introductory remarks could feature broad statements about Canada’s integrity and sovereignty. At least this is what many Canadians would like him to do," said Daniel Béland, a political science professor at McGill University in Montreal.
