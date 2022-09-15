King Charles to mount vigil over coffin of Queen Elizabeth II
King to be joined by brothers Andrew and Edward and sister Anne for 15-minute tribute
King Charles is to stand vigil with his siblings over the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall on Friday evening.
The King, Duke of York, Princess Royal and Earl of Wessex will stand in silence for 15 minutes at the four corners of the catafalque bearing the late Queen’s coffin from 7.30pm on Friday evening.
It has not yet been confirmed whether the Queen’s grandchildren, including the Princes William and Harry, will mount their own vigil during the period of lying in state before her state funeral on Monday.
