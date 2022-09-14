King Charles’s staff handed redundancy notices during church service for Queen

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Almost 100 employees working at the royal residence of Clarence House for King Charles III when he was the Prince of Wales have been told they could lose their jobs, according to a recent report.

A few dozen employees of the royal residence in Westminster have been given notices of their redundancy as the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall assume new roles and their office moves to the Buckingham Palace after the death of the Queen, The Guardian reported.

The news has left staff members “absolutely livid”, the newspaper reported, quoting various people within the royal residence.

“Everybody is absolutely livid, including private secretaries and the senior team. All the staff have been working late every night since Thursday, to be met with this. People were visibly shaken by it,” an unnamed source was quoted as saying.

The Clarence House has been the official London residence of Charles, the former Prince of Wales, and Camilla, the former Duchess of Cornwall, who employed 101 people, including 31 private secretaries in the premise.

Now that the pair assumes new roles as the King and Queen Consort and their offices move to the Buckingham Palace after the death of the Queen, the employees are expected to go through the process of finding other suitable jobs within the royal households or outside.

While this is the norm that is followed every time a royal member adopts a new role, the newspaper reported that the employees had hoped they’ll be hired in new roles after the King assumed office.

But in a letter to employees quoted by the Guardian, Sir Clive Alderton, the King’s top aide, said: “The portfolio of work previously undertaken in this household supporting the former Prince of Wales’s personal interests, former activities and household operations will no longer be carried out, and the household … at Clarence House will be closed down.”

The letter clearly stated the services of the employees will “no longer be needed”.

However, he added that certain staff providing “direct, close, personal support and advice” to Charles and Camilla would remain in post.

There’s no official announcement made yet and the process of transition is due to begin after the state funeral next Monday.