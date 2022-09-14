How to watch the Queen’s coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A ceremonial procession will transfer the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall today (Wednesday 14 September), where the lying in state will begin.

Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September at her Balmoral estate in Scotland. She was aged 96.

In the days since her death, her coffin has travelled from Balmoral in Aberdeenshire to Holyroodhouse in Edunburgh.

Her Majesty’s children King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, followed her coffin in procession along Edinburgh’s Royal Mile on Monday (12 September) where it lay in rest at St Giles Cathedral until Tuesday afternoon.

Her coffin was transported to London on Tuesday evening and was met at Buckingham Palace by several members of the royal family, including the Queen’s children, and grandchildren including the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Today, Her Majesty’s coffin will make its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where it will stay until the morning of her funeral on Monday 19 September.

What will the route of the Queen’s coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall be?

The procession of the Queen’s coffin will begin at Buckingham Palace at 2.22pm.

It will proceed along The Mall, Horse Guards Road, across Horse Guards Parade and onto Whitehall to Parliament Square and into the Palace of Westminster.

There will be barriers put up along the route so that members of the public can watch the procession.

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence walk behind the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin on Monday (Getty Images)

Which members of the royal family will be walking behind the Queen’s coffin?

It has been confirmed that Prince Harry and Prince William will support their father King Charles and walk with the King behind the Queen’s coffin on Wednesday.

The procession will take approximately 40 minutes.

Can I watch the procession on TV?

Yes, the procession will likely be broadcast on the BBC starting just after 2.20pm.

Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here