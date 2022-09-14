Prince Harry ‘expert’ called out for fuelling ‘spiteful’ anti-Meghan Markle faction

Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Nadine White Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter The Race Report Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Televison host Vanessa Feltz excoriated royal biographer Angela Levin over her portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle during a heated interview on Talk TV on Tuesday, accusing Ms Levin of perpetrating a “spiteful” anti-Meghan faction in the UK.

“Do you feel any guilt? Do you feel that you have been responsible for fueling a kind of anti-Meghan faction that has been spiteful and targeting and possible fanciful as well? Quite a lot of what has been said about her has been pretty much manufactured, anyway,” Feltz asked Ms Levin.

Ms Levin pushed back — arguing that Meghan’s decision to give an interview to Oprah Winfrey about the racism she has faced in the royal family was a “disgrace” and that she has “changed” the Duke of Sussex to become a “sort of walking victim.”

The arguement continued over the next several minutes, with Feltz refusing to let her guest off the hook for her coverage of the royal family.

“I don’t have to justify myself to you,” Ms Levin said at one point during the interview. “I’m not in court.”

The aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II’s death last week has seen a flurry of commentary on the state of the royal family, including on Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from their roles as formal representatives of the crown two years ago amid allegations that the family and British media mistreated Meghan.

In the Talk TV interview, Feltz relentlessly pursued a line of questioning against Ms Levin about the depth of her true knowledge of Meghan, her integrity as a journalist, and her role in that percieved mistreatment Meghan has faced since her marraige in 2018.

“I wonder whether, you know, it’s based on any real knowledge about her personality and how she truly feels and thinks, because, after all, how can you know? How can any of us really know?” Feltz asked Ms Levin.

Ms Levin struggled to parry Feltz’s questions, and then told her that, “if you want to attack me, you shouldn’t invite me on”. At the end of the interview, Ms Levin reiterated that she doesn’t think she wants to be a guest of the Talk TV programme and “treated in this manner”.

The irony in Ms Levin’s complaining about her treatment in the media was not lost on a number of observers.

Ms Levin, who has published books on Harry and the Queen Consort, has been busy in the aftermath of the Queen’s death. In an appearance on Sky News, she claimed that Meghan is “not fit” to be part of the Royal Family.