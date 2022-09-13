Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace as Harry and Meghan join royals to receive coffin
Solemn crowds of mourners line streets of London, applauding and cheering as hearse approaches
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has completed its final journey to Buckingham Palace, where it was received by King Charles III, and a sea of mourners outside the gates.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly travelled from Windsor Castle to join senior royals at the late Queen’s long-standing residence in Westminster, as the hearse carrying her coffin drove from RAF Northolt along streets lined with well-wishers.
Following the late monarch’s death at Balmoral Castle, after a 70-year reign, her body was taken to Edinburgh, where it lay in state at St Giles’ Cathedral, with tens of thousands queuing – some through the night – to pay their respects before her coffin was flown to RAF Northolt on Tuesday evening.
Crowds braved the rain and wind to line the hearse’s route as it drove through the capital to Buckingham Palace, with some smatters of applause and cheering as it approached the palace.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies