Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace as Harry and Meghan join royals to receive coffin

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has completed its final journey to Buckingham Palace, where it was received by King Charles III, and a sea of mourners outside the gates.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly travelled from Windsor Castle to join senior royals at the late Queen’s long-standing residence in Westminster, as the hearse carrying her coffin drove from RAF Northolt along streets lined with well-wishers.

Following the late monarch’s death at Balmoral Castle, after a 70-year reign, her body was taken to Edinburgh, where it lay in state at St Giles’ Cathedral, with tens of thousands queuing – some through the night – to pay their respects before her coffin was flown to RAF Northolt on Tuesday evening.

Crowds braved the rain and wind to line the hearse’s route as it drove through the capital to Buckingham Palace, with some smatters of applause and cheering as it approached the palace.

More follows...