Anti-monarchy group Republic planning protests despite arrests

An anti-monarchy group says it is planning a number of protests despite a number of arrests being made following the death of the Queen.

Officers policing events have arrested several people, including a man who allegedly heckled Prince Andrew as Her Majesty’s coffin was driven along the Royal Mile during the procession in Edinburgh on Monday.

A woman was arrested for a “breach of the peace” after holding up a sign reading, “f*** imperialism, abolish monarchy” during the proclamation of the King.

Downing Street and the police have said they support people’s right to protest but the arrests have raised concern among campaigners and civil liberties groups.

Graham Smith, CEO of Republic, the anti-monarchy group, described the arrests as an “absolute scandal” that has to stop.

He said he plans to write to the chief constable of every police force in the country “demanding an explanation, and asking them to clarify the law”.

Mr Smith said the group would hold protests during the coronation of the King.

A date has not yet been set for the ceremony but it is expected in spring or summer next year.

Mr Smith added that Republic, which campaigns to replace the monarchy with an elected head of state, was looking at “other responses” to what he described as an “outrageous affront to democracy and free speech”.

He added: “It is absolutely everyone’s right to protest and speak out on any issue they please and the police must protect that right - not trample all over it.

“There will be protests at the coronation and at Prince William’s investiture as Prince of Wales.

“The police must ensure those protests can go ahead peacefully and without disruption.”

Campaign group Liberty said police forces were interpreting measures in the government’s new crime legislation in a “warped way”.

Jodie Beck, Liberty’s policy and campaigns officer, said: “The number of cases we have seen in the last couple of days comes at a time when the police have just been given a bunch of new powers, which range from being able to impose conditions on public assemblies and moving protests or act in the case of other gatherings which are viewed to have created lots of noise.

“Given the context, we are in at the moment and where the landscape for protest is really being shrunk continually, it’s not surprising that the police are interpreting certain pieces of legislation in a completely warped way.”