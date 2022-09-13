Queen death – latest: Thousands queue through night to pay respects after Charles leads coffin vigil
The new King and his siblings kept vigil as members of the public started to enter the cathedral
Queen Elizabeth II’s cortege arrives at Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh
Mourners are paying their respects to the late Queen through the night in Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral.
King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew kept vigil by the oak coffin as mourners started to be let in from 7pm on Monday.
The new monarch, with his siblings, bowed their heads in silence as they stood – for about 12 minutes – around the coffin of their mother who died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon after a 70-year reign.
The Queen’s coffin will remain in the cathedral until this afternoon, when it will be flown down to Buckingham Palace, while the King will travel to Northern Ireland today for the first time as monarch.
Charles, on his Operation Spring Tide tour around the UK with the Queen Consort, will leave Scotland and head to Belfast before returning to London in the evening.
Members of the public are already queueing for the Queen’s lying in state at Westminster Hall, which opens on Wednesday, and thousands are still placing floral tributes in Green Park.
White House confirms Trump not invited to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
President Joe Biden will not be bringing his predecessor – or any other former president – to accompany him when he travels to London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the White House has said.
In response to a question on whether Mr Biden would invite Donald Trump or any of the three other living ex-presidents to join an official delegation to the late sovereign’s memorial service, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the official invitation from the British government extended only to the incumbent president and his spouse, first lady Jill Biden.
Ms Jean-Pierre said the invitation was transmitted on Saturday as a diplomatic note from the protocol directorate of the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, with Mr Biden accepting it a day later.
“The invitation was extended to the US government for the president and the first lady only,” she said.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC:
White House confirms Trump not invited to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
The invitation from the British government does not permit President Joe Biden to bring any of his predecessors with him
Bike rack closed and Morrisons turn off supermarket beeps – six bizarre ‘signs of respect’ to Queen
Since the Queen’s death, there has been an outpouring of grief as the country remembers Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
Thousands of people have flocked to Buckingham Palace, Balmoral Castle and Windsor Castle to lay flowers and messages of condolence, while big events including Premier League matches and the National Television Awards have been cancelled.
And while schools, businesses and shops decide whether to close completely on 19 September for the Queen’s state funeral, some more bizarre “marks of respect” have emerged.
Though no doubt well-intentioned, some gestures from companies and authorities have raised eyebrows.
Chiara Giordano takes a look at some of them in this report:
Bike rack closed and Morrisons turns off beeps as ‘signs of respect’ to Queen
As Britain remains in a period of mourning, some organisations have found unique ways to honour the nation’s longest-reigning monarch
Commuters may wish to avoid London while Queen lies in state, suggests No 10
Commuters may want to avoid London when Queen Elizabeth II lies in state this week because it will be “extremely busy”, the government said, as rail bosses warn of likely overcrowding.
The coffin of the Queen – who died at Balmoral aged 96 on Thursday afternoon – will be accessible to the public for five days in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster.
Upwards of a million people are expected to pay their respects 24 hours a day from 5pm on Wednesday (14 September) until 6.30am on Monday (19 September), the day of the funeral.
Lamiat Sabin and Jon Stone report:
Commuters may wish to avoid London as Queen lies in state for five nights, No 10 says
Hundreds of thousands of people a day are expected to pay their respects in central London
ICYMI: Hundreds of thousands pack Edinburgh streets for Queen’s coffin procession
Clutching a bunch of white roses and hydrangeas, Amy Stevenson stood amid the hundreds of thousands of mourners crammed onto the Royal Mile.
“They are actually my wedding bouquet. I thought it would be nice to bring them up and lay them for the Queen,” she explained.
Ms Stevenson, nee Manchini, who had got married on Sunday at Portobello Beach near Edinburgh, explained that she had chosen the colour white to “represent our loved ones that had passed”.
She stood patiently among the surging crowd, in which people were packed so tightly together that they couldn’t move up or down the street. They waited and then watched in near silence for the Queen’s coffin to pass by, followed by her children – King Charles III, the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.
Here’s my colleague Holly Bancroft with the details from Edinburgh:
Hundreds of thousands pack Edinburgh streets for royal coffin procession
Crowds watched in respectful hush as the Queen’s children, led by King Charles III, walked behind a hearse carrying the late monarch to St Giles’ Cathedral
Queen was ‘bright and focused’ in last audience two days before death, says Johnson
Queen Elizabeth II was “bright and focused” in her last meeting with Boris Johnson two days before she died, the former prime minister said.
Last Tuesday, Mr Johnson tendered his resignation at Balmoral before the Queen appointed Liz Truss as his successor.
Two days later, on Thursday afternoon, the Queen died aged 96 at the castle in Scotland.
A photo taken by PA Media photographer Jane Barlow showed a frail Queen with bruised skin on her hand as she greeted Ms Truss.
Soon after, her family were called to her bedside at Balmoral before her death was announced hours later.
Lamiat Sabin reports:
Queen was ‘bright and focused’ in last audience days before death, Boris Johnson says
Monarch ‘had been absolutely on it’ during her last meeting with the former PM, he says
King Charles and senior royals stand vigil over late Queen’s coffin
King Charles III and other senior royals kept vigil by the coffin of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday evening as her body lay in state at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.
Charles and his siblings – the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex – took their places at the four sides of the oak coffin, which was draped in the Lion Rampart and the Saltire, and adorned with the Crown of Scotland.
They stood alongside four suited members of the Royal Company of Archers, who were standing guard while dressed in long-feathered hats and armed with arrows and quivers.
A queue that consisted of thousands of members of the public to view the coffin on Monday evening was temporarily paused to allow the royals to take their places.
The new monarch and his family began their roughly 10-minute vigil at the coffin at 7.46pm, with the Queen Consort and Countess of Wessex sitting on seats opposite.
My colleague Andy Gregory reports:
King Charles and senior royals stand vigil over late Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh
New monarch and his siblings stand at oak coffin as members of public file past to pay their respects
Queen’s coffin to travel to palace as King heads to Northern Ireland
The Queen’s coffin will be taken to Buckingham Palace today while the King will travel to Northern Ireland for the first time as monarch.
Thousands of members of the public moved solemnly past the oak coffin through the night as it stood on public view for 24 hours at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.
Charles, on his Operation Spring Tide tour around the UK with the Queen Consort, will leave Scotland and head to Belfast before returning to London in the evening.
Members of the public are already queueing for the Queen’s lying in state at Westminster Hall, which opens on Wednesday, and thousands are still placing floral tributes in Green Park.
Mourners have been asked by Royal Parks not leave marmalade sandwiches – a nod to the Queen’s comedy sketch with Paddington Bear – for fear of a negative effect on wildlife.
Read the details here:
Queen’s coffin to travel to Palace as King travels to Northern Ireland
Charles and Camilla will visit Hillsborough Castle and attend a memorial at St Anne’s Cathedral.
Poet laureate Simon Armitage marks death of Queen with poem
The poet laureate Simon Armitage has written a poem to mark the death of the Queen.
Floral Tribute is composed of two stanzas of nine lines each, describing the coming of a September evening and the appearance of a lily as “a token of thanks”.
The lily of the valley was one of the Queen’s favourite flowers and appeared in her coronation bouquet.
Since then it has held special association with the late monarch and grows in the garden of Buckingham Palace.
The poem employs the form of a double acrostic, meaning the first letter of each line spells out Elizabeth when taken together.
Read more in this report:
Poet Laureate Simon Armitage marks death of Queen with poem
Floral Tribute references the lily of the valley, one of the late monarch’s favourite flowers.
Mourners watching the Queen’s Coffin and the King to expect mixed autumn weather
Mourners lining the street to catch a glimpse of the King in the Northern Ireland today can expect to be greeted by intermittent sunshine breaking through cloudy skies, the Met Office has said.
Meanwhile in London, the morning sunshine is likely to give way to downpours by the evening, bringing the possibility of more rainbows like those seen over Buckingham Palace on the day the Queen died.
Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin predicted a “fine day for most” with the exception of southern England, where people heading out should be braced for “heavy bursts of rain” throughout the evening.
Mr Deakin said: “The rain is going to pop up through the day across parts of southern England.
“There are some heavy bursts of rain likely, especially through the late afternoon and into the evening, making for a lot of spray and surface water on the roads.
“It’s still quite humid-feeling with highs of 22C or 23C, whereas further north, it’s going to be quite pleasant in the September sunshine, with temperatures in the high teens or low twenties likely.”
Queen’s death: What will happen today?
Here is the timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours on Tuesday 13 September.
Queen’s coffin
At 5pm, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will leave St Giles’ Cathedral on a hearse for Edinburgh Airport.
At 6pm, it will depart on an RAF Globemaster C-17 aircraft with the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence on board.
The flight is scheduled to arrive at RAF Northolt in west London at 6.55pm.
The coffin will then be transported by a state hearse, accompanied by Princess Anne and Sir Tim, to Buckingham Palace.
Its route to the palace will be via the A40, Eastbourne Terrace, Lancaster Gate, Bayswater Road, Marble Arch, Park Lane, Hyde Park Corner and Constitution Hill.
Waiting to receive the coffin at the Palace will be the King and the Queen Consort – Charles and Camilla. The Prince and Princess of Wales – William and Kate – will also be present.
The Queen’s coffin will rest in the palace’s Bow Room overnight before it will be taken on Wednesday to the Palace of Westminster where she will lie in state for five days for members of the public to pay their respects.
King’s duties
The King and Queen Consort will leave the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh for Belfast as part of Operation Spring Tide – Charles’ tour around the UK nations.
At Hillsborough Castle, Charles and Camilla will view an exhibition of pictures, showing the Queen in Northern Ireland.
The King will then meet Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and party leaders.
Charles and Camilla will attend St Anne’s Cathedral for a service of prayer and reflection.
They are expected to be greeted by thousands of members of the public who are expected to line the streets of the city in the afternoon.
Their royal cavalcade will travel through Wellington Place, Donegall Square North, Chichester Street and Victoria Street.
The King and Queen Consort will then undertake a walkabout at Writers’ Square, before leaving Northern Ireland.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies