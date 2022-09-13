Jump to content
Liveupdated1663046726

Queen death – latest: Thousands queue through night to pay respects after Charles leads coffin vigil

The new King and his siblings kept vigil as members of the public started to enter the cathedral

Namita Singh,Lamiat Sabin
Tuesday 13 September 2022 06:25
Comments

Queen Elizabeth II’s cortege arrives at Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh

Mourners are paying their respects to the late Queen through the night in Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral.

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew kept vigil by the oak coffin as mourners started to be let in from 7pm on Monday.

The new monarch, with his siblings, bowed their heads in silence as they stood – for about 12 minutes – around the coffin of their mother who died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon after a 70-year reign.

The Queen’s coffin will remain in the cathedral until this afternoon, when it will be flown down to Buckingham Palace, while the King will travel to Northern Ireland today for the first time as monarch.

Charles, on his Operation Spring Tide tour around the UK with the Queen Consort, will leave Scotland and head to Belfast before returning to London in the evening.

Members of the public are already queueing for the Queen’s lying in state at Westminster Hall, which opens on Wednesday, and thousands are still placing floral tributes in Green Park.

1663046726

White House confirms Trump not invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral

President Joe Biden will not be bringing his predecessor – or any other former president – to accompany him when he travels to London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the White House has said.

In response to a question on whether Mr Biden would invite Donald Trump or any of the three other living ex-presidents to join an official delegation to the late sovereign’s memorial service, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the official invitation from the British government extended only to the incumbent president and his spouse, first lady Jill Biden.

Ms Jean-Pierre said the invitation was transmitted on Saturday as a diplomatic note from the protocol directorate of the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office, with Mr Biden accepting it a day later.

“The invitation was extended to the US government for the president and the first lady only,” she said.

Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC:

White House confirms Trump not invited to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

The invitation from the British government does not permit President Joe Biden to bring any of his predecessors with him

Namita Singh13 September 2022 06:25
1663046105

Bike rack closed and Morrisons turn off supermarket beeps – six bizarre 'signs of respect' to Queen

Since the Queen’s death, there has been an outpouring of grief as the country remembers Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Thousands of people have flocked to Buckingham Palace, Balmoral Castle and Windsor Castle to lay flowers and messages of condolence, while big events including Premier League matches and the National Television Awards have been cancelled.

And while schools, businesses and shops decide whether to close completely on 19 September for the Queen’s state funeral, some more bizarre “marks of respect” have emerged.

Though no doubt well-intentioned, some gestures from companies and authorities have raised eyebrows.

Chiara Giordano takes a look at some of them in this report:

Bike rack closed and Morrisons turns off beeps as ‘signs of respect’ to Queen

As Britain remains in a period of mourning, some organisations have found unique ways to honour the nation’s longest-reigning monarch

Namita Singh13 September 2022 06:15
1663045505

Commuters may wish to avoid London while Queen lies in state, suggests No 10

Commuters may want to avoid London when Queen Elizabeth II lies in state this week because it will be “extremely busy”, the government said, as rail bosses warn of likely overcrowding.

The coffin of the Queen – who died at Balmoral aged 96 on Thursday afternoon – will be accessible to the public for five days in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster.

Upwards of a million people are expected to pay their respects 24 hours a day from 5pm on Wednesday (14 September) until 6.30am on Monday (19 September), the day of the funeral.

Lamiat Sabin and Jon Stone report:

Commuters may wish to avoid London as Queen lies in state for five nights, No 10 says

Hundreds of thousands of people a day are expected to pay their respects in central London

Namita Singh13 September 2022 06:05
1663044605

ICYMI: Hundreds of thousands pack Edinburgh streets for Queen's coffin procession

Clutching a bunch of white roses and hydrangeas, Amy Stevenson stood amid the hundreds of thousands of mourners crammed onto the Royal Mile.

“They are actually my wedding bouquet. I thought it would be nice to bring them up and lay them for the Queen,” she explained.

Ms Stevenson, nee Manchini, who had got married on Sunday at Portobello Beach near Edinburgh, explained that she had chosen the colour white to “represent our loved ones that had passed”.

She stood patiently among the surging crowd, in which people were packed so tightly together that they couldn’t move up or down the street. They waited and then watched in near silence for the Queen’s coffin to pass by, followed by her children – King Charles III, the Princess Royal, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Here’s my colleague Holly Bancroft with the details from Edinburgh:

Hundreds of thousands pack Edinburgh streets for royal coffin procession

Crowds watched in respectful hush as the Queen’s children, led by King Charles III, walked behind a hearse carrying the late monarch to St Giles’ Cathedral

Namita Singh13 September 2022 05:50
1663043705

Queen was 'bright and focused' in last audience two days before death, says Johnson

Queen Elizabeth II was “bright and focused” in her last meeting with Boris Johnson two days before she died, the former prime minister said.

Last Tuesday, Mr Johnson tendered his resignation at Balmoral before the Queen appointed Liz Truss as his successor.

Two days later, on Thursday afternoon, the Queen died aged 96 at the castle in Scotland.

A photo taken by PA Media photographer Jane Barlow showed a frail Queen with bruised skin on her hand as she greeted Ms Truss.

Soon after, her family were called to her bedside at Balmoral before her death was announced hours later.

Lamiat Sabin reports:

Queen was ‘bright and focused’ in last audience days before death, Boris Johnson says

Monarch ‘had been absolutely on it’ during her last meeting with the former PM, he says

Namita Singh13 September 2022 05:35
1663042972

King Charles and senior royals stand vigil over late Queen's coffin

King Charles III and other senior royals kept vigil by the coffin of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday evening as her body lay in state at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Charles and his siblings – the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex – took their places at the four sides of the oak coffin, which was draped in the Lion Rampart and the Saltire, and adorned with the Crown of Scotland.

They stood alongside four suited members of the Royal Company of Archers, who were standing guard while dressed in long-feathered hats and armed with arrows and quivers.

A queue that consisted of thousands of members of the public to view the coffin on Monday evening was temporarily paused to allow the royals to take their places.

The new monarch and his family began their roughly 10-minute vigil at the coffin at 7.46pm, with the Queen Consort and Countess of Wessex sitting on seats opposite.

My colleague Andy Gregory reports:

King Charles and senior royals stand vigil over late Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh

New monarch and his siblings stand at oak coffin as members of public file past to pay their respects

Namita Singh13 September 2022 05:22
1663041005

Queen's coffin to travel to palace as King heads to Northern Ireland

The Queen’s coffin will be taken to Buckingham Palace today while the King will travel to Northern Ireland for the first time as monarch.

Thousands of members of the public moved solemnly past the oak coffin through the night as it stood on public view for 24 hours at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Charles, on his Operation Spring Tide tour around the UK with the Queen Consort, will leave Scotland and head to Belfast before returning to London in the evening.

Members of the public are already queueing for the Queen’s lying in state at Westminster Hall, which opens on Wednesday, and thousands are still placing floral tributes in Green Park.

Mourners have been asked by Royal Parks not leave marmalade sandwiches – a nod to the Queen’s comedy sketch with Paddington Bear – for fear of a negative effect on wildlife.

Read the details here:

Queen’s coffin to travel to Palace as King travels to Northern Ireland

Charles and Camilla will visit Hillsborough Castle and attend a memorial at St Anne’s Cathedral.

Namita Singh13 September 2022 04:50
1663040105

Poet laureate Simon Armitage marks death of Queen with poem

The poet laureate Simon Armitage has written a poem to mark the death of the Queen.

Floral Tribute is composed of two stanzas of nine lines each, describing the coming of a September evening and the appearance of a lily as “a token of thanks”.

The lily of the valley was one of the Queen’s favourite flowers and appeared in her coronation bouquet.

Since then it has held special association with the late monarch and grows in the garden of Buckingham Palace.

The poem employs the form of a double acrostic, meaning the first letter of each line spells out Elizabeth when taken together.

Read more in this report:

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage marks death of Queen with poem

Floral Tribute references the lily of the valley, one of the late monarch’s favourite flowers.

Namita Singh13 September 2022 04:35
1663039389

Mourners watching the Queen’s Coffin and the King to expect mixed autumn weather

Mourners lining the street to catch a glimpse of the King in the Northern Ireland today can expect to be greeted by intermittent sunshine breaking through cloudy skies, the Met Office has said.

Meanwhile in London, the morning sunshine is likely to give way to downpours by the evening, bringing the possibility of more rainbows like those seen over Buckingham Palace on the day the Queen died.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin predicted a “fine day for most” with the exception of southern England, where people heading out should be braced for “heavy bursts of rain” throughout the evening.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral cortege makes its way along The Royal Mile towards St Giles Cathedral on 12 September 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland

(Getty Images)

Mr Deakin said: “The rain is going to pop up through the day across parts of southern England.

“There are some heavy bursts of rain likely, especially through the late afternoon and into the evening, making for a lot of spray and surface water on the roads.

“It’s still quite humid-feeling with highs of 22C or 23C, whereas further north, it’s going to be quite pleasant in the September sunshine, with temperatures in the high teens or low twenties likely.”

Namita Singh13 September 2022 04:23
1663038000

Queen’s death: What will happen today?

Here is the timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours on Tuesday 13 September.

Queen’s coffin

At 5pm, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will leave St Giles’ Cathedral on a hearse for Edinburgh Airport.

At 6pm, it will depart on an RAF Globemaster C-17 aircraft with the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence on board.

The flight is scheduled to arrive at RAF Northolt in west London at 6.55pm.

The coffin will then be transported by a state hearse, accompanied by Princess Anne and Sir Tim, to Buckingham Palace.

Its route to the palace will be via the A40, Eastbourne Terrace, Lancaster Gate, Bayswater Road, Marble Arch, Park Lane, Hyde Park Corner and Constitution Hill.

Waiting to receive the coffin at the Palace will be the King and the Queen Consort – Charles and Camilla. The Prince and Princess of Wales – William and Kate – will also be present.

The Queen’s coffin will rest in the palace’s Bow Room overnight before it will be taken on Wednesday to the Palace of Westminster where she will lie in state for five days for members of the public to pay their respects.

King’s duties

The King and Queen Consort will leave the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh for Belfast as part of Operation Spring Tide – Charles’ tour around the UK nations.

At Hillsborough Castle, Charles and Camilla will view an exhibition of pictures, showing the Queen in Northern Ireland.

The King will then meet Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and party leaders.

Charles and Camilla will attend St Anne’s Cathedral for a service of prayer and reflection.

They are expected to be greeted by thousands of members of the public who are expected to line the streets of the city in the afternoon.

Their royal cavalcade will travel through Wellington Place, Donegall Square North, Chichester Street and Victoria Street.

The King and Queen Consort will then undertake a walkabout at Writers’ Square, before leaving Northern Ireland.

Lamiat Sabin13 September 2022 04:00

