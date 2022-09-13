✕ Close Queen Elizabeth II’s cortege arrives at Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh

Mourners are paying their respects to the late Queen through the night in Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral.

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew kept vigil by the oak coffin as mourners started to be let in from 7pm on Monday.

The new monarch, with his siblings, bowed their heads in silence as they stood – for about 12 minutes – around the coffin of their mother who died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon after a 70-year reign.

The Queen’s coffin will remain in the cathedral until this afternoon, when it will be flown down to Buckingham Palace, while the King will travel to Northern Ireland today for the first time as monarch.

Charles, on his Operation Spring Tide tour around the UK with the Queen Consort, will leave Scotland and head to Belfast before returning to London in the evening.

Members of the public are already queueing for the Queen’s lying in state at Westminster Hall, which opens on Wednesday, and thousands are still placing floral tributes in Green Park.