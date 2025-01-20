Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has sent a personal message of congratulations to President Donald Trump on his inauguration, reflecting on the enduring special relationship between the UK and the United States, Buckingham Palace said.

Charles’s private written words were delivered to mark Mr Trump being sworn into office as US president for a second time.

Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal indictments and a pair of assassination attempts to win another term in the White House, will be sworn in Monday as the 47th US president.

open image in gallery Charles has sent a private message to Donald Trump ( PA Archive )

It is understood all options remain possible for an incoming state visit by Mr Trump to the UK and a visit by Charles to the US, but no plans are currently in the diary.

Foreign monarchs, presidents or prime ministers are invited to visit the King on the advice and request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, with the decision down to the Government.

Mr Trump has a strong affinity for the Royal Family and recently met the Prince of Wales while visiting France for the ceremonial opening of Notre Dame.

The US leader boasted he had “automatic chemistry” with the late Queen, and has hailed the King as a “really wonderful guy”.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and the late Queen Elizabeth II make a toast during the state banquet at Buckingham Palace in June 2019 ( PA Archive )

The King and Queen may be invited to Washington next year to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence, although the Palace has not yet announced any incoming or outgoing state visits.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer will hold talks with Donald Trump in Washington within weeks as the “special relationship” faces strains under the incoming president.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Sir Keir would seek early talks with Mr Trump on a range of issues including trade, the war in Ukraine and the fragile ceasefire in the Middle East.

Relations between the Trump camp and Sir Keir’s party descended into a legal row after Labour volunteers campaigned for Kamala Harris during her election defeat.

But Mr Lammy has sought to build bridges with the incoming president’s allies and the Foreign Secretary and Prime Minister met Mr Trump in New York in September.

Prime ministers have historically not attended the inauguration of a new president, but have sought to be early visitors to the White House.

A number of UK political figures have gathered in Washington DC ahead of the inauguration – the Government will be represented by outgoing ambassador to the US Dame Karen Pierce.

Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage are among the UK political figures in Washington ahead of Monday’s ceremonies.