King Charles tells the nation he is ‘moved beyond measure’ by its support ahead of Queen’s funeral
The King has issued a message of thanks to the nation on the eve of the Queen’s state funeral.
In the written statement issued by Buckingham Palace, King Charles III said, “As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief.”
He said he and the Queen Consort were “deeply touched” by the many messages of condolence they had received from around the world over the last 10 days, and by those who turned out to pay their respects throughout the UK.
“In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, the late Queen.”
Charles will lead the nation in mourning for its longest reigning monarch on Monday as Westminster Abbey stages a state funeral for Elizabeth II.
The coffin will be moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey at 10.44am, but it will not be part of the public procession.
The service will begin at 11am, and 2,000 people including foreign royalty, world leaders, presidents and prime ministers are expected to attend. It will be led by the Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle, but the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby is also due to give a sermon.
To close, there will be a two-minute silence at 11.55pm, observed at the funeral and around the country.
Her Majesty’s coffin will then travel in procession to Wellington Arch, as Big Ben and other bells chime in mourning.
From here, the State Hearse will transport the coffin to Windsor Castle.
There will then be a committal service in St. George’s Chapel at 4pm.
The Queen will be laid to rest next to her husband, Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh.
