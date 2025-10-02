Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A self-proclaimed 'African tribe' has been legally barred from returning to a private site in the Scottish Borders, following their eviction and subsequent move to council-owned land.

The group, known as the Kingdom of Kubala, had occupied woods near Jedburgh for weeks before receiving an eviction notice last month for being on private property.

The trio then relocated their camp to an adjacent plot owned by the local council.

On Wednesday, Selkirk Sheriff Court ruled they could not reoccupy the original private land from which they were first removed.

The group is made up of leader Kofi Offeh, 36, the self-proclaimed King Atehene, his wife Jean Gasho, 43, who calls herself Queen Nandi, and “handmaiden” Kaura Taylor, who calls herself Asnat.

open image in gallery Kofi Offeh is the leader of the self-style tribe (Mike Boyd/PA) ( PA Wire )

Jedburgh councillor Scott Hamilton said police, sheriff officers and other agencies went to the camp on Thursday morning and evicted the trio.

Mr Hamilton, deputy leader of Scottish Borders Council, said there was a “heavy police presence”.

He said: “The site is currently being cleared by the council.

“There are still a few things at play with regard to the situation, but I think this morning has been a good result for the community and for them as well in terms of the outcome.”

The trio previously said they were reclaiming land stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago.

A map of Jedburgh:

Meanwhile a mother in Texas has begged authorities in Scotland to deport her “brainwashed” daughter back to the States.

Melba Whitehead says her daughter, Kaura Taylor, was lured away from Dallas to join thr “cult”.

Images shared online revealed that Taylor has been living as the group’s “handmaiden”.

Whitehead is claiming that her daughter was groomed online, following a family dispute shortly after the COVID pandemic.

“They utilised the fact that she was angry to encourage her to get away.

“They used the fact she was penniless.

“They utilised the funds that they had at their disposal to send for her. They made that happen,” Whitehead told Sky News.

She also said that her daughter had been “brainwashed” and that she is “under someone else’s spell.”