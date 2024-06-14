Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Post Office campaigner Alan Bates, former prime minister Gordon Brown and artist Tracey Emin are among the famous faces recognised for their outstanding contribution to society in the King’s birthday honours list.

The highest award went to Mr Brown, who was made a Companion of Honour, while Mr Bates was knighted in recognition of his work highlighting the Post Office Horizon IT scandal – an honour he learnt of while watching former Post Office boss Paula Vennells giving evidence at the ongoing inquiry.

Emin, actor Imelda Staunton and fashion accessories designer Anya Hindmarch were all made dames in the list, while writer Armando Iannucci was made a CBE and cyclist Mark Cavendish was knighted.

Alan Bates was knighted in recognition of his work highlighting the Post Office Horizon IT scandal ( PA Wire )

Singer Rebecca Ferguson, Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon, Countdown’s Susie Dent and Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden were among the showbiz names to be awarded the MBE.

In the sporting world, former cyclist Chris Boardman and former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness were made CBEs, while former England footballer Karen Carney was made an OBE.

Special honours are given to people who make an outstanding contribution to their community and the country, with 1,077 people from across the UK acknowledged in Friday’s list.

Sir Alan, the founder of the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance, who was played by Toby Jones in an ITV drama about the scandal, said he was “honoured” to receive his knighthood.

The former subpostmaster, who previously rejected an OBE, said: “The time I was asked about the OBE ... I felt it would have been quite offensive to many of the group if I’d accepted it.

The highest award went to Gordon Brown, who was made a Companion of Honour ( PA Wire )

“But I do know that I’ve had hundreds of emails and letters of support over the years, and a lot of people do seem to think that I should receive some sort of recognition for the work that I’ve done for them or on their behalf.

“I know I’m the recipient of it and all the rest of it, but it’s on behalf of the group as well, and recognition of the horrendous things that have happened to them – and the story’s not over yet.”

Sir Alan said many people are “still suffering”, and that the campaigners would go back to the courts if necessary, adding: “If we need to raise the funding for doing such a thing, I’m sure the nation will support us.”

Former Labour leader Mr Brown said he felt “slightly embarrassed” about being made a Companion of Honour, an honour that is limited to just 65 people at any one time, adding that he preferred to recognise “unsung, local heroes”.

Dame Tracey, who is known for her autobiographical and confessional artwork, said: “‘Dame Tracey’ has a good ring to it. I’m very, very happy. Another brilliant surprise in my life.”

Tracey Emin is known for her autobiographical and confessional artwork ( Getty )

The Crown actress Dame Imelda said she was “thrilled” to be made a dame for her services to drama and charity. She said: “I feel genuinely humbled to be recognised on the same level as the amazing actresses, all the great dames, who have led the way for so many of us.”

Cycling sprint star Sir Mark, 39, who is on the overseas list because of his Isle of Man address, said he was “truly humbled” to be knighted.

He said: “It’s always been the biggest privilege to represent my country, and seeing cycling – as the sport, pastime and mode of transport I’ve given my life to – grow in Great Britain during the span of my career has given me joy and pride beyond words.”

The Thick of It creator Iannucci said he is “proud” to work in the British television and film industry.

‘The Crown’ actor Imelda Staunton said she was ‘thrilled’ to be made a dame for her services to drama and charity ( Getty )

He added: “It’s the best in the world, yet weirdly I’ve been spending more and more of my energy defending our public service television from attacks on its independence and funding. I’ll take this award as a cue to keep going.”

Professional dancer Dowden, who was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at the age of 19, said being made an MBE for raising awareness of inflammatory bowel disease is “beyond my wildest dreams”.

Dowden, an ambassador for Crohn’s and Colitis UK, said: “I accept it on behalf of all those who live with Crohn’s disease, and will continue campaigning to raise awareness for and research into this terrible chronic illness.”

Lexicographer Dent, who appears in Countdown’s Dictionary Corner, said she would celebrate her honour “on behalf of word lovers everywhere”. She added: “I’ll do my very best to continue spreading the word, quite literally.”

Cycling sprint star Cavendish, 39, says he is ‘truly humbled’ to be knighted ( AFP via Getty )

Duran Duran singer Le Bon said being made an MBE was “incredible” and “totally unexpected”. He added: “These last few years have been some of the most important in Duran Duran’s career, and this is a bright but humbling highlight as our journey continues.”

Choreographer Wayne McGregor, composer John Rutter and historian Niall Ferguson were all also knighted in the list.

Resident choreographer of the Royal Ballet Sir Wayne said it was an “incredible honour” and choral music composer Sir John said he “never dreamed” that music would “bring me the honour of a knighthood”.

London Stock Exchange chief executive Julia Hoggett was made a dame, and financier Bill Browder was given a knighthood for his human rights and anti-corruption work as head of the Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign.

Professional dancer Amy Dowden was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at the age of 19 ( Getty for Deichmann )

Revenue and Customs chief executive Jim Harra was also made a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath, which recognises the work of senior military officials and civil servants.

The youngest recipient on the list was 20-year-old Shamza Butt, who received a British Empire Medal for her work at the voluntary development programme National Citizen Service on behalf of young people.

Harold Jones was the oldest recipient, at 100 years old. He received a British Empire Medal for his fundraising for motor neurone disease charities in Sutton Coldfield in the West Midlands.

Award organisers said 64 per cent of recipients were people who showed “outstanding work” in their communities in either a voluntary or a paid capacity, adding that 66 per cent of recipients lived outside London and the South East.

Of the 1,077 people honoured in the 2024 list, 509 were women – representing 48 per cent of the total – and 10 per cent of all successful candidates were from an ethnic minority background.

At CBE level and above, 40 per cent of recipients were women.