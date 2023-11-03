Travel chaos at Kings Cross station as hundreds hold Pro-Palestine protest

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hundreds of Pro-Palestine protesters are holding a sit-in at one of London’s busiest stations as campaigners call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The collective action comes just days after 500 activists staged a similar sit in at Liverpool Street Station at around 5.30pm on Tuesday to demand an immediate ceasefire to Israel’s attacks on Gaza and an end to arms exports to Israel.

British Transport Police warned officers would be making arrests as the sit-in risked causing “serious disruption” to services.

The force, which polices the railways, confirmed they had obtained consent to use powers under the Public Order Act to move people on.Anyone ignoring the order would be committing a criminal offence if they refused to move while the order is in place.

British Transport Police Assistant Chief Constable, Sean O’Callaghan, said: “We are aware of a planned demonstration at Kings Cross Station later this afternoon, Friday 3 November.

“We fully respect the rights of people to protest lawfully but where we believe this could cause serious disruption to railway services, we must take action.

“We have therefore obtained consent to utilise powers under Section 14a of the Public Order Act 1986 which enables BTP to make an order prohibiting a trespassory assembly at Kings Cross station. To organise or take part in an assembly during the prohibition commits an offence.

“We continue to work closely with our partners to manage the impact of protests for those who travel on the railways.”

The action comes as at least 9,227 Palestinians have been killed, including 3,826 children, in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza said on Friday.

Videos circulating on social media show activists chanting ‘ceasefire now’ as they wave Palestinian flags.

One video showed a man carried away by three Police officers as he continued to shout ‘Free Palestine’.

More on this breaking news event to follow