New Year’s Day tragedy as teenager dies in car crash in Dorset

The crash on the A35 near Kingston Russel involved a silver Kia Sorento, a black Toyota Aygo and a black BMW

Alex Ross
Monday 01 January 2024 21:24
Comments
An 18-year-old died in the crash on the A35 near Kingston Russell

(Google Maps)

A teenager has died and three people have been injured in a three-car collision on New Year’s Day.

The crash – involving a silver Kia Sorento, a black Toyota Aygo and a black BMW – took place around 1.30pm on the A35 near Kingston Russell, west Dorset.

Dorset Police said an 18-year-old man from Cornwall who was a passenger in the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

Another three people were taken to hospital but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

All of the vehicles involved remained at the scene and it is not being treated as a fail-to-stop collision.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Sergeant Gareth Thomas, of the traffic unit, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who sadly died in this incident.

“An investigation is under way to establish what happened and I am keen to hear from any witnesses to the collision, or the manner of driving of the vehicles involved prior to it, who have not already spoken to police.

“Also, I would like to speak to any motorists who were travelling in the vicinity and may have captured anything of relevance on dashcam footage.”

Roads were closed between Dorchester and Bridport while emergency services responded to the collision and an examination of the scene was carried out.

