Families who have relied on foodbanks despite being in work have spoken out Kirstie Allsopp's “unsympathetic” comments on house buying.

The Location, Location, Location presenter said many young people could afford to buy a home if they made more sacrifices.

The response to her remarks on social media and in the press has been highly critical.

Struggling families have responded with bewilderment.

Jenny Pearshouse, a 37-year-old mother of two from Essex, told The Independent that without drastic change in the country she and her husband Chris would never be able to buy a house.

She said they looked into it a few years ago but were unable to afford even though her husband was working 40 hours a week as a supermarket manager and she was working part-time for a charity.

The pair are in a worse situation financially since the pandemic and have had to use foodbanks.

She said Mr Pearshouse has been left working part-time as a caretaker while she has been unable to work due to a disability.

She laughed at Ms Allsopp’s suggestion that people should forgo luxuries such as Netflix subscriptions and gym memberships in order to save for a deposit on a house.

“What luxuries? I mean now we have had to use food banks on and off. But even when we were earning the most we had barely any disposable income. That was saved for school uniforms and trips, etc.

“We’ve never had luxuries like gym memberships. Occasionally we would treat ourselves to a small takeaway for our birthdays. That’s about it.”

“I would give up Netflix but we gave up TV instead so we have free-to-use catch-up and Netflix instead of TV.”

Others have said Ms Allsopp’s idea of sacrifice is unrecognisable to them.

Harry Lay, a full-time cleaner from Wiltshire, said she does not know “how lucky she is”.

He and wife Kittie, a part-time hairdresser, live in social housing with their three children and have had to use foodbanks to get by despite both being in work.

Mr Lay, a former soldier, said they have had to choose between food or heating.

He said: “Essentially I think at a time like this when vulnerable families are struggling to make ends meet, to feed their children and heat their homes she chose really poor timing on this.

“Does she really think people aren’t trying?

“We have families that are living in terrible conditions, having to make sacrifices like heat or eat, elderly people that can’t afford to put the heating on that have worked all their lives.

“I find her comments unsympathetic and for those that already feel guilty that they can’t provide for families this really is the icing on the cake.”

“I don’t think she realises how lucky she is.”

Want us to report on an issue that matters to you? Contact us by clicking here

Ms Allsopp addressed the criticism of her remarks on Twitter, suggesting that she would quit the platform.

She wrote: “Who thinks I have spent the last 22 years pretending to understand the needs of British homebuyers must think me a very good actress indeed. If you don’t like the shows don’t watch them.

“But I’m beyond caring what the press or social media think about me, life is too short.”

The television presenter said she bought her first property with help from her family when the average house price in the UK was roughly £51,000.

She has a history of controversial comments. Last year she drew criticism for comments on BBC coverage of Covid-19.