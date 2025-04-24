Popular UK chocolate bar set to see steep price hike as costs soar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Popular chocolate bars like KitKat, Aero, Yorkie and more may soon see steep price hikes as owner Nestle reveals that its products have already gotten more expensive.

The firm, which also produces popular household coffee products through its Nescafe and Nespresso brands, says it is facing soaring commodity costs which has forced prices to rise.

The Swiss firm revealed that it already raised prices by 2.1 per cent overall in the first quarter to counter surging coffee bean and cocoa costs.

In some markets, price increases were in the double-digits, which impacted its underlying sales growth by volume, according to the firm.

open image in gallery Nestle has pushed through double-digit price hikes for coffee and chocolate across some markets (PA) ( PA )

The group reported better-than-expected sales growth of 2.8 per cent for the first three months of 2025, although the higher prices accounted for much of the rise, with sales by volume edging 0.7 per cent higher.

“Despite the significant level of the increases in many markets, the actions were implemented with limited customer disruption,” Nestle said.

Group chief executive Laurent Freixe said the impact of higher global tariffs “remain unclear at this stage”.

He added: “Overall, the situation continues to be dynamic, with heightened risks and uncertainty.”

Mr Freixe cautioned the firm is facing an “environment of heightened macroeconomic and consumer uncertainty”.

But he said Nestle is sticking to its full-year guidance, “based on our assessment of the direct impact of current tariffs and our ability to adapt”.

The group revealed it had seen a “pronounced” initial impact to consumer demand where large price hikes were passed on, but added this is easing as “consumer behaviour and the competitive environment adjust and stabilise”.

Recent figures show that the price of chocolate has increased across the board, rising by almost 50 per cent in just three years. At the same time, many products have gotten smaller in size, in a process some experts have dubbed ‘Chocflation.’