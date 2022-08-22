Grieving father says 11-year-old daughter ‘was left to drown’ at water park

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The grieving father of an 11 year-old girl who died at a water park has claimed she was “left to drown” by staff.

Kyra Hill died after she went missing from a party at Liquid Leisure near Windsor, Berkshire, on 6 August – twelve days before her 12th birthday.

Emergency services were called at 3.55pm and Kyra was found just after 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital where she died.

Kyra Hill died twelve days before her 12th birthday (PA)

Her father Leonard Hill said his family has been “ripped to pieces” by the incident and he is “100 per cent sure Kyra could have been saved” if staff at the water park had “acted sooner and more urgently”.

Appearing on Sky News wearing a memorial t-shirt for Kyra, he said: “I feel really, really let down. I’m so sad that she’s gone, because me and her have an unbreakable bond, we’re that tight.

Leonard Hill, Kyra’s father, levelled accusations of negligence at Liquid Leisure (Sky News)

“They’ve ripped one of my closest people to me in life away from me because they haven’t acted in urgency,” he continued.

Mr Hill previously said Kyra had not been playing on inflatables and was swimming in the nine-by-12 metre pool designated for it.

“I would say she was left to drown, because there’s no way she could have gone down in that same body of water and it’s taken you over 30 minutes to contact the emergency services,” he said.

“She had a chance, but lack of urgency, lack of interest, lack of action is the reason why my daughter is no longer here today.”

“She hasn’t been protected, she hasn’t been safeguarded, she hasn’t been looked after.”

Liquid Leisure, near Windsor, Berkshire (PA)

He claimed Liquid Leisure had not reached out to his family following the incident, despite repeated attempts by himself and Kyra‘s mother to contact them.

The water park previously said in a statement: “We are all devastated by the tragic incident which took place in the designated swimming area of our lake and our thoughts are with the family and all those affected.

“We are fully co-operating with the authorities and the ongoing investigation, and we will provide further updates when we can.”

Mr Hill said Kyra’s death has “ripped my family to pieces”.

Kyra’s younger brother “asks about his sister every day” while her sister feels “cut up” to have lost “her best friend”.

He said: “Pain and suffering and sorrow are my key emotions right now.”

“I could say so much, she was funny, always making jokes. She was one of my besties ... Losing her is like a massive energy loss.

“I don’t want any other parent to go through this, it’s unfair.”