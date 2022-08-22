Woman killed as crash involving Range Rover and Tesla blocks Piccadilly line
Police say Picadilly Underground station likely to remain closed for a ‘considerable period of time’
A woman was killed and three others injured after a car crash in west London which forced the closure of an Underground Tube station.
The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to a report of a collision on the A40 westbound near Park Royal Underground Station at 3.48am on Monday, 22 August.
The force said that a Range Rover jeep collided with a Tesla. The Range Rover then veered off the road and onto the Piccadilly Line train track.
Paramedics attended the scene but despite their efforts a woman - who was travelling in the Range Rover - died.
A second woman, believed to have been travelling in the Tesla, which was stationary at the time of the crash, was treated for her injuries.
Her injuries have been described as non-life-threatening.
A man and a woman who were travelling in the Range Rover were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.
Police were awaiting an update on their condition.
Police cordons remained at the scene on Monday morning and the Piccadilly Line in the area was likely to remain closed for a "considerable period of time".
Commuters were advised to avoid travelling on these routes.
Any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call 101, ref 905/22aug.
