Cheese that could be responsible for 30 E.coli cases recalled from shops

At least 30 confirmed cases of E.coli may be linked to contaminated cheese which was recalled from stores on Christmas Day.

The UK Health Security Agency has warned the public not to eat four types of Mrs Kirkham’s Lancashire cheese, which is produced in Preston and has been “recalled as a precaution”.

It is believed that at least 30 cases had been contracted from the “specific outbreak strain” thought to have been in the cheese.

The four cheeses that have been listed by the Food Standards Agency to avoid are Mrs Kirkham’s Mild and Creamy Lancashire, Mrs Kirkham’s Tasty Lancashire, Mrs Kirkham’s Mature Lancashire and Mrs Kirkham’s Smoked Lancashire.

Four types of Mrs Kirkham’s Lancashire cheese have been recalled (Waitrose)

The recall applies to all size packs of the four cheeses bought since 1 October 2023.

They said the cheese may have been "contaminated with a specific type of E.coli bacteria called Shiga toxin producing E.coli, also known as STEC or VTEC, a pathogen that can cause food poisoning".

Symptoms include severe diarrhoea, abdominal pain and sometimes haemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure and can be fatal.

Tina Potter, the FSA’s head of incidents, has urged consumers to “check whether they have bought or been gifted this product”.

"Due to this outbreak... we are urging all consumers to ensure they follow the advice in the product recall notices, which details all of the products which may pose a risk," she said.

The agency has urged anyone who has purchased the cheeses to refrain from eating them and to clean any surfaces or utensils that have come into contact with the product.

Fridges should also be kept below five degrees to limit the growth of harmful bacteria while people should wash their hands with soap and warm water to prevent infections from spreading.

Anyone with symptoms should not prepare food for others until 48 hours after they stop and should avoid visiting people in hospitals and care homes.

In a statement, Mrs Kirkham’s Lancashire Cheese Ltd said it was recalling all cheese bought between 1 October and 24 December and was "working very closely" with local environmental health officers and the FSA to "fully understand the situation and whether our products have been correctly implicated".