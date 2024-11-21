Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Two British backpackers were among several people taken to hospital with suspected menthanol poisoning after allegedly being served free drinks in Laos, it has been reported.

Simone White and her friend Bethany Clarke were named by media outlets as it emerged four people - an Australian, American and two Danes - had died following an incident in the Vang Vieng area.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese said 19-year-old Bianca Jones had died after being taken to a hospital in neighbouring Thailand. A friend of the teenager, called Holly Bowles, was “fighting her life”, Mr Albaese also told Parliament.

New Zealand’s Foreign Ministry, with a Kiwi among those unwell, said there had been “several cases of suspected methanol poisoning after consuming alcoholic drinks”.

Among them is believed to be Ms White, aged 28, from Orpington in south east London. Named by The Times, she reportedly fell ill last week while staying in the backpacking hotspot.

open image in gallery Bangkok Hospital where Australian tourist Holly Bowles is reportedly being treated for suspected methanol poisoning ( EPA )

Simone’s friend, Ms Clarke, also from Orpington, said she had been in hospital after the incident as well.

In a post on Laos backpacking Facebook group on 16 November, which has since been deleted, Ms Clarke wrote: “Urgent — please avoid all local spirits. Our group stayed in Vang Vieng and we drank free shots offered by one of the bars.

“Just avoid them as so not worth it. Six of us who drank from the same place are in hospital currently with methanol poisoning.”

She reportedly added that she was treated at a private hospital where she underwent “many infusions” and spent days recovering. It’s not known if she is still in hospital.

Many of the victims were reportedly staying at Nana Backpacker Hostel. Details began emerging last week when some started falling ill after being served drinks as part of a group while in the remote town.

open image in gallery Vang Vieng is popular with backpackers - but the recent incident has raised fears over drinking ( AP )

On Tuesday, Duong Duc Toan, manager of the hostel told the Associated Press that staff were told by other guests that two women were unwell after they failed to check out as planned on November 13. The hostel arranged transport to a hospital for them, he said.

According to The Times, Mr Toan said more than 100 guests had received free shots as a gesture of hospitality, but said that the alcohol was from a certified distributor and had not been tainted.

It is not known where the contaminated drinks were served, with Laos police now leading an investigation.

Outside Bangkok Hospital, where Ms Bowles is in a critical condition, her father, Shane Bowles, thanked the public for their support while asking for privacy as he spent time with his daughter on the ward.

open image in gallery Duong Duc Toan, the manager of Nana Backpack hostel, says alcohol served from the hostel’s bar is from a certified distributor ( AP )

Ms Bowles played Aussie rules football with Ms Jones at Beaumaris Football Club. In a statement on its website, the club said: “The situation that occurred whilst both girls were travelling in south east Asia is tragic and distressing.”

It continued: “Both Holly and Bianca have become cherished and highly respected members of the Beaumaris Sharks family.

Methanol is sometimes used as the alcohol in mixed drinks at disreputable bars and can cause severe poisoning or death. The NHS warns that as little as 4ml of methanol can cause visual hallucinations and blindness.

open image in gallery Foreign tourists have a drink in Vang Vieng where there are concerns over a number of people who have fallen unwell ( AP )

Australia’s foreign minister Penny Wong said drink spiking and methanol poisoning was “far too common in many parts of the world”.

She added: “At this time I would say to parents, to young people, please have a conversation about risks, please inform yourselves, please let’s work together to ensure this tragedy doesn’t happen again.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are providing consular assistance to British nationals and their families and are in contact with the local authorities following an incident in Laos.”