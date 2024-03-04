Laurence Fox’s ‘misogynistic’ GB News rant about journalist Ava Evans broke Ofcom rules
The media regulator says it has ‘significant concerns about GB News’ editorial control of its live output’
Media watchdog Ofcom has ruled that Laurence Fox’s “misogynistic” comments about female journalist Ava Evans on Dan Wootton’s GB News show broke broadcasting rules which protect “viewers from offensive content”.
Comments made during the programme incurred 8,867 complaints to Ofcom, as Ofcom said viewers said his remarks were sexist, misogynistic and offensive.
In the segment aired on 26 September 2023, the former actor and Reclaim Party founder called Ms Evans a “little woman”, declaring: “Show me a single self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that woman ever, ever, who wasn’t an incel.”
The media regulator said his remarks “constituted a highly personal attack on Ms Evans and were potentially highly offensive to viewers”.
“[The comments] reduced her contribution to a broadcast discussion on mental health - in her professional capacity as a political journalist - to a judgment on whether she, or women like her who publicly expressed their political opinions, were sexually desirable to men.
“As such, we considered that Mr Fox’s comments were degrading and demeaning both to Ms Evans and women generally and were clearly and unambiguously misogynistic.”
Mr Fox and presenter Mr Wootton, who both later apologised, were suspended by the channel after the broadcast.
Mr Fox was later sacked from the channel.
The media watchdog also found Wootton’s reaction and “limited challenge” in response “did not mitigate the potential for offence”.
“Rather, they exacerbated it by contributing to the narrative in which a woman’s value was judged by her physical appearance”.
Ofcom said the circumstances of the case has resulted in “significant concerns about GB News’ editorial control of its live output”.
It added: “We are requiring GB News to provide further detailed information about its compliance practices in this area for our consideration, and requesting it attends a meeting at our offices to discuss this.”
More to follow on this breaking news story...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies