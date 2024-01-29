Newborn baby girl found dead in pub toilets

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A newborn baby has been found dead in a pub toilet in Leeds, police have said.

The baby girl was found at the Three Horse Shoes pub in Oulton at around 4.45pm on Sunday. She was confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police have launched an urgent appeal to locate the mother and urged the person to get in contact with them or seek medical help from the Leeds Maternity Assessment Unit.

Officers have launched a full investigation into the tragic incident.

DCI James Entwistle of West Yorkshire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident and we are urgently appealing for the mother of the baby girl to contact us or seek medical help as she has been through an extremely traumatic ordeal and could well need treatment herself.

“If the mother is comfortable speaking to the police then she can do so by calling 101 or she can use LiveChat online to talk to us remotely at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

“If she doesn’t want to speak to the police, she can contact the Leeds Maternity Assessment Unit on 0113 3926731.

“Our enquiries into the incident remain ongoing today with NHS partners but our main priority remains the mother’s welfare and safety.”

In a post on Facebook the owners of the pub made reference to the incident on Sunday afternoon.

The post said: “I’ve been writing post after post for the past hour but I don’t think right now is the best time given the circumstances.....We’re sure there’s speculation of something that happened at our establishment this evening.

“All I can say at the minute is I’m sorry to everyone that was in with us during the time this happened and to all that was due to come in and couldn’t.

“A massive thank you to those that helped us whilst we were struggling as a team it really doesn’t go unappreciated. Lots of love Team Three Horse Shoes.”

It comes just days after a baby was found abandoned in a shopping bag in a park in east London.

Baby Elsa was found by a dog walker last Thursday at a park in East Ham and was rushed to hospital for medical attention.

She has since been discharged from hospital and is in the care of foster parents. Elsa’s parents have still not been identified.