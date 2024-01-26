Abandoned baby found in shopping bag in east London handed over to foster parents

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A newborn baby who was found abandoned inside a shopping bag has been discharged from hospital and is in the care of foster parents.

The little girl, who was named Elsa by hospital staff, is believed to have been less than an hour old when she was found by a dog walker just before 9:15pm in sub-zero temperatures East Ham, London last Thursday.

East London Family Court heard how Elsa’s parents had not yet come forward and there was no information about her identity, the BBC - which was given special permission to cover the court hearing - reported.

Court documents show Elsa was very cold when she was first found wrapped in a towel and still had her umbilical cord attached. Weighing 6lbs 60z, doctors believe she was born at full term.

Court documents show Elsa was very cold when she was first found wrapped in a towel and still had her umbilical cord attached (PA)

However, the baby was crying, responsive and reported to have been feeding well as the night went on.

She is now medically fit and has been discharged from the hospital into the care of foster parents, who had been visiting her in hospital, the BBC reported.

At proceedings on Thursday, Judge Carol Atkinson issued an interim care order for the baby, as requested by Newham Borough Council.

The order will give the local authority parental responsibility for Elsa while more information is gathered about who she is. The court will then decide where her permanent home is at future hearings when more information comes to light.

The broadcasters also reported that Elsa’s court-appointed guardian requested to change her name as it may be considered “gimmicky” when she’s older.

They argued the name appeared to reference the Disney character Elsa, from the Frozen movies, as she was found during one of the coldest nights of the year.

Detectives have appealed for the baby’s mother to come forward and said last week that they are “extremely concerned” for her welfare (PA)

However, this position was not agreed on by Judge Atkinson, who said the name was “something they can on to” after she lost everything the night she was born.

Detectives have appealed for the baby’s mother to come forward and said last week that they are “extremely concerned” for her welfare.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick told reporters at the scene on Friday: “We are extremely concerned for her welfare as she would have been through a traumatic ordeal and will be in need of immediate medical attention following the birth.

“Trained medics and specialist officers are ready to support her and we urge her to get in touch by phone or walk into the nearest hospital or police station.

“If you are the baby’s mother, please know that your daughter is well. No matter what your circumstances please do seek help.”

They added that the mother would get support from the council and social workers if they came forward but it is not known whether she is local to the area.

Anyone who knows the mother is urged to contact police by calling 999 and using the reference CAD 6876/18 Jan.