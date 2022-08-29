Family pays tribute to boy, 16, who died ‘after taking ecstasy’ at Leeds Festival

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a 16-year-old boy who died at Leeds Festival have said they are “broken” after his sudden death.

David Celino passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning and police are investigating whether his death could be linked to a particular type of ecstasy tablet “which was described as a grey or black oblong shape”.

David’s family described him as a “beautiful, fiercely independent and warm character who lived every day at 110 per cent.”

They added that he loved to spend time “enjoying music with his friends” and said that he had “just received fabulous GCSE results, got into college, and had hoped to study computer science at a top university”.

“Leeds Festival was the highlight of his summer; ultimately it was to take his life in the most unfair, cruel and horrible way, and we are broken,” they said in a statement.

West Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into the teenager’s suspected drug death. Assistant chief constable Catherine Hankinson said: “While the exact cause of his death is yet to be established, one line of enquiry is that he had taken a particular type of ecstasy (MDMA) tablet, which was described as a grey or black oblong shape.

“At this moment in time this is believed to be an isolated incident as we have not received any similar reports.”

Police officers were called at around 10:16pm on Saturday night and were told that David had been taken to the festival’s medical tent.

He was taken to hospital but died on Sunday.

“Users of any drug which is not professionally prescribed can never be sure of their contents and the risks involved with taking the substance. Anyone who does feel ill after taking any substance should seek urgent medical attention,” Ms Hankinson added.

More to follow..