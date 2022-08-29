Footage shared on social media appears to show tents burning at Reading and Leeds Festival over the weekend.

One video, shot at Leeds Festival in Bramham Park, shows a number of fires raging as a person in the background asks “where’s security?”

Revellers also described scenes at some of the campsites as “a literal war zone”, with many trying to leave the festival early amid the worrying scenes.

Numerous tents were also torched as disorder broke out on the final day of Reading Festival, according to ITV News.

