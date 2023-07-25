Boy, 5, and man found dead in house in Leicester in ‘tragic incident’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A five-year-old boy and a man have been found dead in a house in Leicester.

Police were called to the address in Hopyard Close at 9pm on Monday after the boy and the 41 year-old man were found unconscious.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and the air ambulance also attended but both were declared dead at the scene.

An investigation is being carried out into the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the events leading up to the incident, Leicestershire Police has said.

At this stage they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team, said: “Following the tragic news that a child and a man have died, detectives are working to understand what happened inside the address last night.

“I understand this incident will raise many questions but our investigation is currently in it’s very early stages.

“I can reassure people that there is no risk to the public and at this time we do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident.

“Families of the two deceased are being supported by officers at this very difficult time.”